  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
1510.00 IDR   +2.72%
12:10aPT TIMAH TBK : In conjunction with the 77th Anniversary of the
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Suwarti Suwarti with Intestinal Tumor Receives Aid from
PU
08/30PT TIMAH TBK : Encouraging the Syiar of Islamic Poems, PT Timah
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Timah Tbk : Invites Business Partners, Socialization of

08/30/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
PT Timah Tbk Invites Business Partners, Socialization of SMKP Implementation, and Internal Audit
  • 30 August 2022
SHARE

Mining safety is PT Timah's priority, and for that PT Timah Tbk routinely reminds about K3 for the Insan Timah and the company's business partners.

PT Timah Tbk again invited mining service business partners in the Bangka Marine Production Unit and the Bangka Land Production Unit to participate in the socialization of the Implementation and Internal Audit of the Mining Safety Management System (SMKP) which was held at Graha Timah, Tuesday-Wednesday (30-31/8/ 2022).

Socialization of the Implementation and Internal Audit of SMKP as the company's efforts to implement a good mining system while prioritizing occupational safety and health in the mining process.

The socialization activity was opened by the General Manager of Operations and Production of PT Timah Tbk, Ahmad Syamhadi, attended by Sub Coordinator of Mineral Mining Safety, Directorate of Engineering and Environment, Directorate General of Mineral and Coal, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Dwinanto Herlambang, Head of Marine Mining Unit Tonggo P. Situmorang and Head of the Bangka Land Mining Unit of PT Timah Tbk, Erwin Suheri, Head of Mining Engineering and business partners of PT Timah Tbk.

General Manager of Operations and Production of PT Timah Tbk, Ahmad Syamhadi said mining safety is a very important thing that must be implemented by all parties.

He said last year PT Timah Tbk succeeded in zero fatality, for this year his party hopes that this year's achievement can be maintained and become a culture.

"We all have obligations regarding work safety, we are grateful that last year's target of zero fatality was achieved. Efforts to achieve work safety can only be achieved with good governance and management," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 03:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
