PT Timah Tbk : Scholarship Class Program Re-opened, Check

PANGKALPINANG - Improving the capacity of human resources around the mine is one of the serious concerns of PT Timah Tbk. For this reason, the education sector is one of the company's loci in distributing CSR.

The education program carried out by PT Timah Tbk on an ongoing basis is the scholarship class program at SMAN 1 Pemali. In 2022, PT Timah Tbk again provides an opportunity for the best students in the company's operational areas to receive free high school education (SMA) through the PT Timah Tbk Scholarship class program at SMAN 1 Pemali for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The scholarship class program from PT Timah Tbk is a program intended for outstanding students who are economically disadvantaged. This program has been running since 2000 and has graduated more than 700 alumni.

This year, PT Timah Tbk accepted as many as 36 students from the company's operational areas, namely, Bangka Regency, West Bangka, Central Bangka, South Bangka, Pangkalpinang City, Belitung, East Belitung, Karimun Regency, Riau Islands Province and Meranti Islands Regency, Riau Province.

PPDB 2022 registration will start on April 25-14 May 2022 for junior high school students who will continue their education to high school level. The recipients of this scholarship program will take a series of tests, namely administrative selection, field surveys, academic potential tests, psychological tests, interviews, clinical psychology analysis and document validation and medical tests.

The PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program uses boarding with a dormitory system. Where the scholarship recipients not only get educational scholarships but also the necessities of life and school supplies.

This PT Timah Tbk Scholarship class does not only provide academic education, but also skills and soft skills education. In addition to studying in class, the recipients of the PT Timah Tbk scholarship program also receive learning in dormitories.

Head of Corporate Communications at PT Timah Tbk, Anggi Siahaan, said that this scholarship class program is intended for students who excel, but are less fortunate economically. This is an effort to reduce the dropout rate and improve the capacity of human resources in the mining area.

The PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program which is carried out on an ongoing basis is to support educational activities in the company's operational areas. So that later, it is expected that students can complete 12 years of education.

"The recipients of the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class at SMAN 1 Pemali are also equipped with soft skills, so that in the dormitory they will also receive education outside of academic education. Like there are classes in agriculture, crafts and others according to specialization," said Anggi.*

Anggi hopes that students who meet the requirements to enroll in the PT Timah Tbk Scholarship Class Program can take full advantage of this program.*