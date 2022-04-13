PT Timah Tbk : Supports Facilities at Aisyiyah II

12 April 2022 SHARE

EAST BELITUNG -- To improve learning support facilities at Aisyiyah II Early Childhood Education Program Padang Village, Manggar District, East Belitung Regency, PT Timah Tbk handed over assistance for school operations, Tuesday (12/4/2022).

The head of Aisyiyah II Early Childhood Education Program, Padang Village, Manggar Dewi, said that Early Childhood Education Program was established in 2008 with the status of borrowing and using buildings. She said the assistance from PT Timah would be used for school operations such as the storage cabinet for educational games (APE).

As is well known, this APE is a learning method in the form of a game that functions to smoothen children.

"So PT Timah Tbk's assistance is for APE and other early childhood operations," said Dewi.

Dewi said that currently as many as 18 students are studying at the PAUD and have three teachers.

She said that with the assistance of PT Timah Tbk, it could help develop the Early Childhood Education Program and add facilities and infrastructure.

"We thank you, and hope that in the future PT Timah Tbk can help us again," she said.*