PT Timah Tbk : Wins Achievement Award for Implementing

30 September 2021

JAKARTA --- PT Timah Tbk won the 2021 Good Mineral and Coal Mining Engineering Achievement Award which was held by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Wednesday (29/9/2021).

This award is a form of appreciation from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) to Mining Business Entities and Mining Services Business Entities that have implemented Good Mining Practices.

This TINS ??coded issuer has won awards in three categories. First, the category of business entity group holding a mining business license for mineral and coal commodities with the main predicate achieved by the Bangka Land Production Unit. In addition, in the same category the Bangka Marine Production Unit with the pratama predicate.

The second category, the Group of Business Entities holding contracts of work, mining business permits and mining business permits specifically for mineral commodities for the main predicate was won by PT Timah Tbk, the Bangka Land Production Unit, while the pratama predicate was won by the Bangka Marine Production Unit.

Third Category, Group of Business Entities holding mining business licenses for state-owned enterprises, mining business permits for foreign investment, and mining business permits for domestic investment which were achieved by the Belitung Production Unit with pratama predicate.

The award presentation was held virtually and offline at the Bidakara Hotel Jakarta, which was attended by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif virtually, the Director General of Mineral and Coal Ridwan Jamaluddin, and the participants.

There are several aspects to be assessed, namely mining technical, mining safety, mining environment, mineral and coal conservation, as well as standardization and business of mineral and coal mining services. Where the assessment involves professionals starting with administrative selection, verification and plenary meetings in determining.

"This event is an event for awarding achievements, appreciation for mining business entities and mining service companies that have made efforts to comply with technical rules, conserve resources and reserves, create safe working conditions, and protect the environment by implementing appropriate mining practices. good and right, or called good mining practices," said Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, quoted from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources website, Wednesday (29/9/2021).

Meanwhile, Director General of Mineral and Coal Ridwan Djamaluddin said that this award is proof of the accountability of mining business actors to the community.

"This award ceremony is proof of our responsibility to the public that this mining activity is an industry that we try our best to provide the maximum benefit. Besides that, it also maintains the safety of the perpetrators and protects the environment in the long term. our efforts to account for the activities of all of us, mining people, to the public," said Ridwan.

The Corporate Secretary of PT Timah Tbk, Abdullah Umar Baswedan said that this award is a motivation for PT Timah Tbk to remain consistent in implementing good mining practices in the mining process carried out by PT Timah Tbk.

"Thank you for this award, of course it will be a motivation for the company to be consistent in implementing good tin mining rules or good mining practices, so that the mining process carried out by PT Timah Tbk is in accordance with applicable regulations," he concluded. (**)