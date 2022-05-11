Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT TIMAH Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINS   ID1000111800

PT TIMAH TBK

(TINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-10
1710.00 IDR   +0.59%
05/11PT TIMAH TBK : is a Base to Scholarship
PU
05/10PENDY : PT Timah Tbk Answered My Prayers To
PU
05/09PT TIMAH TBK : Momentum of National Education Day, PT Timah Tbk
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Timah Tbk : is a Base to Scholarship

05/11/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PT Timah Tbk is a Base to Scholarship Class Program for Personal Development and Improve Academic Ability
  • 11 May 2022
SHARE
*Supporting Educational Facilities and Character Development

PANGKALPINANG - The PT Timah Scholarship class program at SMAN 1 Pemali has realized Arya Farhansyah Gulo's dream to be able to study at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). Arya, who just graduated in 2022, was accepted at the Faculty of Earth Science and Technology.

The student who graduated from SMAN 1 Pemali who is also a recipient of this scholarship has successfully passed the SNMPTN selection. Arya said that since joining the PT Timah Tbk Scholarship Class program, he had aspired to enter ITB. His desire was even more passionate after getting various information from colleagues and alumni.

Arya said that being one of the recipients of the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class at SMAN Pemali is not just about getting an education. But also forge self-character, develop self-ability and also work together to support each other.

"After learning from alumni and colleagues, if you want to enter ITB, there are several ways, I target myself to be able to pass the SNMPTN at ITB. That's what I prepared from class X, I had to be able to maintain my report cards, and then I had to be able to excel. I am grateful that one of my dreams can come true," said the student from West Bangka.

He said that what he achieved today could not be separated from the support from schools and dormitories, because they must be disciplined in learning. According to him, the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program is very supportive to improve student achievement.

"In the dormitory we learn to compete in a healthy manner. Where we have a program to study from 8-10 at night, we have to study outside the room. Then we also have a team where class XII must be able to be a tutor for juniors and peers. The atmosphere is supportive for us to always improve," he said.

The atmospheric environment was encouragement from seniors and friends, which left an impression that Arya's experience with the things that left her in the dormitory was more for friends from other regions. The term is sometimes boarding schools, if in Pemali, all Babylon has representatives from Riau and Riau, and has many friends from other regions. There are many networks and relationships are getting wider.

He said that during his education through the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program, he got many things, such as increasing relationships. The reason is students come from various regions in Babylon plus from Karimun.

In addition, they are also equipped with soft skills such as learning public speaking, improving English skills and other skills.

Similarly, Arifin Achmad Suanda, an alumni of the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program at SMAN 1 Pemali, said that he learned a very memorable lesson when he was educated in the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program.

He said that in 2015 the scholarship class program was still called the superior class, so that students who entered were students who excel and there were no requirements from economically disadvantaged families.

"At that time there were hundreds of applicants, we had to go through a series of tests. Thank God it passed. It turns out that there are many different things when entering school with the dormitory system, especially at that time, students were indeed high achievers. There, we meet many people with different mindsets, but we also have to compete competitively," said a graduate of the College of Land Transportation (STTD).

According to him, what is interesting is that there are many opportunities to discuss, exchange knowledge and experiences, and are encouraged to develop themselves so that they can balance with others.

The man who now works at the Babylonian Transportation Service said that when they were in the dormitory they had to be disciplined, independent and had to adapt quickly. These characters are still attached to them to this day.

"In ordinary schools, we might only have discussions at school, but in the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program, the kinship is strong, alumni continue to help each other, and there is a lot of information about schools and others. The point is very good for self-development," he said.

He hopes that this scholarship class program can continue so that more children who excel and who are economically disadvantaged can continue to develop their abilities so that later they become superior human resources.

"When you have entered the PT Timah Tbk scholarship class program, don't want to be mediocre, educational facilities and a supportive environment must be used properly for self-development," he said.

Disclaimer

PT Timah (Persero) Tbk published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 03:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT TIMAH TBK
05/11PT TIMAH TBK : is a Base to Scholarship
PU
05/10PENDY : PT Timah Tbk Answered My Prayers To
PU
05/09PT TIMAH TBK : Momentum of National Education Day, PT Timah Tbk
PU
05/06PT TIMAH TBK : Kemplang Bielika Fish, Savory and Delicious
PU
05/04PT TIMAH TBK : with the Employees Help Accelerate
PU
04/30PT TIMAH TBK : Improving the Comfort of Homecomers, PT Timah Tbk
PU
04/28PT TIMAH TBK : Participate in the In-Store Promotion Exhibition of Cahaya
PU
04/26PT TIMAH TBK : Villagers of Buku Limau Receive Basic Food Packages
PU
04/26PT TIMAH TBK : Rizki Able to Pray Eid Al-Fitr with New
PU
04/25PT TIMAH TBK : Thousands of Residents in Karimun Regency Receive PT
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 742 B 1,15 B 1,15 B
Net income 2022 1 571 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,11x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 12 736 B 878 M 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PT TIMAH TBK
Duration : Period :
PT TIMAH Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT TIMAH TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 710,00 IDR
Average target price 2 115,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani President Director
M. Subuh Wibisono Finance Director
M. Alfan Baharudin President Commissioner
Budhi Darmawan Head-Information Technology
Agung Pratama Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TIMAH TBK17.53%871
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-14.88%52 275
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.56%47 554
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-6.48%44 615
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.3.20%16 731
ANTOFAGASTA PLC1.53%16 481