  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOTL   ID1000104003

PT TOTAL BANGUN PERSADA TBK

(TOTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-09
422.00 IDR   +24.85%
03:37aPt Total Bangun Persada Tbk : Agm 2023
PU
02:37aPt Total Bangun Persada Tbk : Agm 2022
PU
04/21PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk : AGM 2023

05/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
AGM 2023

10 May 2023

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk held the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ( AGM) on May 10, 2023 at TOTAL Building, 8th Floor Jl. Letjend S Parman Kav 106A, Jakarta.
The Company held the AGM using E-Proxy and E-RUPS facilitated by the Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI) provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 277 B 155 M 155 M
Net income 2022 91 680 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
Net cash 2022 1 165 B 79,2 M 79,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 439 B 97,8 M 97,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 521
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart PT TOTAL BANGUN PERSADA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janti Komadjaja President Director
Reyno Stephanus Adhiputranto President Commissioner
Ika Triana Wati Head-Design & Engineering
Herman Sinaga Head-Information Technology
Rusdy Daryono Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT TOTAL BANGUN PERSADA TBK39.74%98
VINCI17.25%67 650
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED24.68%42 233
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.44%40 613
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED51.26%28 447
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.30%24 825
