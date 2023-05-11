PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk : AGM 2023

AGM 2023

10 May 2023

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk held the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ( AGM) on May 10, 2023 at TOTAL Building, 8th Floor Jl. Letjend S Parman Kav 106A, Jakarta.

The Company held the AGM using E-Proxy and E-RUPS facilitated by the Electronic General Meeting System KSEI (eASY.KSEI) provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia.

