PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney AGMS 2023

Holder of Identity Card number ____________________________________________________
issued by _________________________________________________ on ____________________
(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed) (hereinafter referred to the "Principal"), as the holder/owner
_____________ shares in the Company, do hereby confer power of attorney on:
1.
Name
:
Address
:
ID Card
:
2.
Name
:
Address
:
ID Card
:
(either singly or jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),
------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------
to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner of ________________ shares in the
Company in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jl. BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten on 22 June 2023 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows:
AGMS AGENDA
VOTING INSTRUCTION
Agree
Against
Abstain
Agenda
Approval of the Financial Statement of the Company and Approval of the Annual Report of the Company including the report on the supervisory duties of the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31st December 2022
Determination of the appropriation of the profit of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31 December 2022
Approval of the proposal on the designation of a Public Accountant and/or Public Accountant Firm
to audit the books of Company for the accounting year ended on 31st December 2023 and determination of the honorarium of the Public Accountants as well as any other requirements of its appointment
4. a Reappointment of the Board of Directors of the Company
a.1 Reappointment of Mrs. Ira Noviarti as Director of
the Company
a.2 Reappointment of Mrs. Amaryllis Esti Wijono as
a Director of the Company
a.3 Reappointment of Mrs. Anindya Garini Hira
Murti Triadi as a Director of the Company
a.4 Reappointment of Mr. Ainul Yaqin as a Director
of the Company
a.5 Reappointment of Mr Alper Kulak as a Director of
the Company
a.6 Reappointment of Mrs. Enny Hartati as a Director
of the Company
a.7 Reappointment of Mrs. Hernie Raharja as a
Director of the Company
a.8 Reappointment of Mr. Sandeep Kohli as a
Director of the Company
a.9 Reappointment of Mr. Shiv Sahgal as a Director
of the Company
a.10 Reappointment of Mr. Vivek Agarwal as a
Director of the Company
a.11 Reappointment of Mr. Willy Saelan as a Director
of the Company
a.12 Reappointment of Mrs. Nurdiana Darus as a
Director of the Company
Determination of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31 December 2023.
This power of attorney has been conferred on the Attorney under the following conditions:
this Power of Attorney shall not be amended and/or cancelled/withdrawn without prior written notification from the principal to the Board of Directors of the Company, such notification to be received by the Board of Directors of the Company no later than 3 (three) business days prior to the date of the AGMS. Therefore the Board of Directors of the Company is entitled to assume and conclude that this power of attorney is still valid at the date of the AGMS on 22nd June 2023, if PT Sharestar Indonesia does not receive such a written notification stating otherwise from the Principal, at least 3 (three) working days before the date of AGMS;
the Principal undertakes to fully accept and to ratify all actions performed by the Attorney on behalf of the Principal, by virtue of this power of attorney;
the Principal confers this power of attorney with the right to delegate this power of attorney to other persons;
this power of attorney is governed under Indonesian laws; and
this power of attorney shall be effective as from the date 21st June 2023, until the purpose of this power of attorney is fulfilled or the power of attorney is legally revoked based on the provisions of this power of attorney.
-2-
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this power of attorney is executed in ___________________, on the
________ day of _____________________ 2023.
For the Principal,
Attorney,
Stamp Duty
IDR 10,000
________________
Notes:
If this power of attorney is executed in the Republic of Indonesia, it must be signed with the stamp duty IDR 10.000 (or accumulated with a value of min IDR 9,000), and the signature of the Principal and the date of the signing thereof shall be affixed on such stamp duty, provided that if more than 1 stamp duties are used, the signature must be made on top of both stamp duties.
To the Shareholders having their registered address overseas, if this power of attorney is executed outside the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be notarized and subsequently legalized by the Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia having its jurisdiction covering the territory where this power of attorney will be signed, or in the absence of any Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be legalized in accordance with the local rules.
In accordance with Article 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Chairman of the Meeting shall be entitled to request any person attending the Meeting to prove that they are entitled to attend the Meeting.
In accordance with Article 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company, members of the Board of Directors, members of the Board of Commissioners and employees of the Company may be appointed as a proxy of a shareholder of the Company in this Meeting, but the votes they cast in their capacity as a proxy of any shareholder of the Company shall not be counted in voting.
Original power of attorney has to be received by PT Sharestar Indonesia at the latest 3 (three) working days before AGMS to below address:
Attention to : Bapak Faisal
Subject
: Power of Attorney AGMS 2023 PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
Address
: PT Sharestar Indonesia
SOPO DEL Office Tower & Lifestyle Tower B Lantai 18
