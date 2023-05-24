PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney AGMS 2023

(For Individual Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS")

OF PT. UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 22nd JUNE 2023

The undersigned: Name of Shareholder : ________________________________________________________ Address : ________________________________________________________

Holder of Identity Card number ____________________________________________________

issued by _________________________________________________ on ____________________

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed) (hereinafter referred to the "Principal"), as the holder/owner

_____________ shares in the Company, do hereby confer power of attorney on:

1. Name : Address : ID Card : 2. Name : Address : ID Card :

(either singly or jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner of ________________ shares in the

Company in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jl. BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten on 22 June 2023 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows:

AGMS AGENDA VOTING INSTRUCTION Agree Against Abstain

Agenda