PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney EGMS 2022

(For Individual Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("EGMS")

OF PT. UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 28th JULY 2022

The undersigned: Name of Shareholder : ________________________________________________________ Address : ________________________________________________________

Holder of Identity Card number ____________________________________________________

issued by _________________________________________________ on ____________________

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed) (hereinafter referred to the "Principal"), as the holder/owner

_____________ shares in the Company, do hereby confer power of attorney on:

1. Name : Address : ID Card : 2. Name : Address : ID Card :

(either singly or jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner of ________________ shares in the

Company in attending the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") of the Company to be convened at the Company's Head Office, Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jalan BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang 15345, on 28th July 2022 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the EGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such EGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows:

EGMS AGENDA VOTING INSTRUCTION Agree Against Abstain

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Agenda

1. Approval on the proposed change in the composition of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company

1.a To approve the resignation of Mr. Hemant Bakshi as President Commissioner of the Company

1.b To approve the resignation of Mr. Rizki Raksanugraha as Director of the Company

1.c To appoint Mr. Sanjiv Mehta as new President Commissioner of the Company