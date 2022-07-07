Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNVR   ID1000095706

PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK

(UNVR)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-05
4780.00 IDR   +0.42%
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney EGMS 2022

07/07/2022
(For Individual Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("EGMS")

OF PT. UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 28th JULY 2022

The undersigned:

Name of Shareholder

:

________________________________________________________

Address

:

________________________________________________________

Holder of Identity Card number ____________________________________________________

issued by _________________________________________________ on ____________________

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed) (hereinafter referred to the "Principal"), as the holder/owner

_____________ shares in the Company, do hereby confer power of attorney on:

1.

Name

:

Address

:

ID Card

:

2.

Name

:

Address

:

ID Card

:

(either singly or jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner of ________________ shares in the

Company in attending the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") of the Company to be convened at the Company's Head Office, Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jalan BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang 15345, on 28th July 2022 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the EGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such EGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows:

EGMS AGENDA

VOTING INSTRUCTION

Agree

Against

Abstain

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Agenda

1. Approval on the proposed change in the composition of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company

1.a To approve the resignation of Mr. Hemant Bakshi as President Commissioner of the Company

1.b To approve the resignation of Mr. Rizki Raksanugraha as Director of the Company

1.c To appoint Mr. Sanjiv Mehta as new President Commissioner of the Company

2. Approval on the changes of several provisions in the Pension Fund regulation of Dana Pensiun Manfaat Pasti Unilever Indonesia and Dana Pensiun Iuran Pasti Unilever Indonesia.

This power of attorney has been conferred on the Attorney under the following conditions:

  1. this Power of Attorney shall not be amended and/or cancelled/withdrawn without prior written notification from the principal to the Board of Directors of the Company, such notification to be received by the Board of Directors of the Company no later than 3 (three) business days prior to the date of the EGMS. Therefore the Board of Directors of the Company is entitled to assume and conclude that this power of attorney is still valid at the date of the EGMS on 28th July 2022, if PT Sharestar Indonesia does not receive such a written notification stating otherwise from the Principal, at least 3 (three) working days before the date of EGMS;
  2. the Principal undertakes to fully accept and to ratify all actions performed by the Attorney on behalf of the Principal, by virtue of this power of attorney;
  3. the Principal confers this power of attorney with the right to delegate this power of attorney to other persons;
  4. this power of attorney is governed under Indonesian laws; and
  5. this power of attorney shall be effective as from the date 27th July 2022, until the purpose of this power of attorney is fulfilled or the power of attorney is legally revoked based on the provisions of this power of attorney.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this power of attorney is executed in ___________________, on the

________ day of _____________________ 2022.

For the Principal,

Attorney,

Stamp Duty

IDR 10,000

________________

Notes:

  1. If this power of attorney is executed in the Republic of Indonesia, it must be signed with the stamp duty IDR 10.000 (or accumulated with a value of min IDR 9,000), and the signature of the Principal and the date of the signing thereof shall be affixed on such stamp duty, provided that if more than 1 stamp duties are used, the signature must be made on top of both stamp duties.
  2. To the Shareholders having their registered address overseas, if this power of attorney is executed outside the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be notarized and subsequently legalized by the Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia having its jurisdiction covering the territory where this power of attorney will be signed, or in the absence of any Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be legalized in accordance with the local rules.
  3. In accordance with Paragraph 15.3 Article 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Chairman of the Meeting shall be entitled to request any person attending the Meeting to prove that they are entitled to attend the Meeting.
  4. In accordance with Paragraph 15.5 Article 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company, members of the Board of Directors, members of the Board of Commissioners and employees of the Company may be

-2-

appointed as a proxy of a shareholder of the Company in this Meeting, but the votes they cast in their capacity as a proxy of any shareholder of the Company shall not be counted in voting.

5. Original power of attorney must be received by PT Sharestar Indonesia at the latest 3 (three) working days before EGMS to below address:

Attention to : Bapak Faisal

Subject

: Power of Attorney EGMS 2022 PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

Address

: PT Sharestar Indonesia

SOPO DEL Office Tower & Lifestyle Tower B Lantai 18

Jl. Mega Kuningan Barat III, Lot 10.1-6

Kawasan Mega Kuningan

Jakarta Selatan 12950, Indonesia

________________

-3-

Disclaimer

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 09:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
