PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney to Securities Administration Bureau AGMS 2023

(For Individual Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS")

OF PT. UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 22nd JUNE 2023

The undersigned: Name of Shareholder : ________________________________________________________ Address : ________________________________________________________

Holder of Identity Card number ____________________________________________________

issued by _________________________________________________ on ____________________

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed) (hereinafter referred to the "Principal"), as the holder/owner

_____________ shares in the Company, do hereby confer power of attorney on:

1. Name : FAISAL Address : PT Sharestar Indonesia, SOPO DEL Office Tower & Lifestyle Tower B Lantai 18, Jl. Mega Kuningan Barat III, Lot 10.1-6, Kawasan Mega Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950 ID Card : No. 3671072907760004 Issued by Kota Tangerang Selatan Date of Issuance 20-01-2020 2. Name : ROSNI Address : PT Sharestar Indonesia, SOPO DEL Office Tower & Lifestyle Tower B Lantai 18, Jl. Mega Kuningan Barat III, Lot 10.1-6, Kawasan Mega Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950 ID Card : No. 3603286311690006 Issued by Kabupaten Tangerang, Date of Issuance 20-04-2013 3. Name : SUWANDI Address : PT Sharestar Indonesia, SOPO DEL Office Tower & Lifestyle Tower B Lantai 18, Jl. Mega Kuningan Barat III, Lot 10.1-6, Kawasan Mega Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950 ID Card : No. 3201071110710004 Issued by Kabupaten Bogor Date of Issuance 06-12-2012

(either singly as well as jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jl. BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten on 22 June 2023 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows: