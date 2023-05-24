PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Legal Entity Power of Attorney AGMS 2023

(For Legal Entity Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS")

OF PT. UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 22nd JUNE 2023

The undersigned: Name of Shareholder : ___________________________________________________ Domicile : ___________________________________________________ Address of the Legal Entity : ___________________________________________________

as owner/holder ____________ shares in the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Principal") in this

matter represented by the authorized representative based on its articles of association, as follows (the articles of association and other relevant documents as attached):

1. Name : ___________________________________________________ Address : ___________________________________________________ Title : ___________________________________________________ Identity Card : Number Issued by Date of issuance (copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed) 2. Name : ___________________________________________________ Address : ___________________________________________________ Title : ___________________________________________________ Identity Card : Number Issued by - Date of issuance (copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed) do hereby confer power of attorney on: 1. Name : Address : ID Card : 2. Name : Address : ID Card :

(either singly or jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

---------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ---------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner of ________________ shares in the

Company in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jl. BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten on 22 June 2023 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows:

AGMS AGENDA VOTING INSTRUCTION Agree Against Abstain

Agenda