Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNVR   ID1000095706

PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK

(UNVR)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-22
4450.00 IDR   +0.68%
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Explanation of Agenda AGMS 2023
PU
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney to Securities Administration Bureau AGMS 2023
PU
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Legal Entity Power of Attorney AGMS 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Legal Entity Power of Attorney AGMS 2023

05/24/2023 | 07:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For Legal Entity Shareholder)

POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("AGMS")

OF PT. UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk (THE "COMPANY")

DATED 22nd JUNE 2023

The undersigned:

Name of Shareholder

:

___________________________________________________

Domicile

:

___________________________________________________

Address of the Legal Entity

:

___________________________________________________

as owner/holder ____________ shares in the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Principal") in this

matter represented by the authorized representative based on its articles of association, as follows (the articles of association and other relevant documents as attached):

1. Name

:

___________________________________________________

Address

:

___________________________________________________

Title

:

___________________________________________________

Identity Card

:

Number

Issued by

Date of issuance

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed)

2. Name

:

___________________________________________________

Address

:

___________________________________________________

Title

:

___________________________________________________

Identity Card

:

Number

Issued by

-

Date of issuance

(copy of valid Identity Card is enclosed)

do hereby confer power of attorney on:

1.

Name

:

Address

:

ID Card

:

2.

Name

:

Address

:

ID Card

:

(either singly or jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

---------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ---------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal as the owner of ________________ shares in the

Company in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jl. BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten on 22 June 2023 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows:

AGMS AGENDA

VOTING INSTRUCTION

Agree

Against

Abstain

Agenda

  1. Approval of the Financial Statement of the Company and Approval of the Annual Report of the Company including the report on the supervisory duties of the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31st December 2022
  2. Determination of the appropriation of the profit of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31 December 2022
  3. Approval of the proposal on the designation of a Public Accountant and/or Public Accountant Firm to audit the books of Company for the accounting year ended on 31st December 2023 and determination of the honorarium of the Public Accountants as well as any other requirements of its appointment
  4. a Reappointment of the Board of Directors of the Company

a.1 Reappointment of Mrs. Ira Noviarti as Director of the

Company

a.2 Reappointment of Mrs. Amaryllis Esti Wijono as a

Director of the Company

a.3 Reappointment of Mrs. Anindya Garini Hira Murti

Triadi as a Director of the Company

a.4 Reappointment of Mr. Ainul Yaqin as a Director of

the Company

a.5 Reappointment of Mr Alper Kulak as a Director of

the Company

a.6 Reappointment of Mrs. Enny Hartati as a Director of

the Company

a.7 Reappointment of Mrs. Hernie Raharja as a Director

of the Company

a.8 Reappointment of Mr. Sandeep Kohli as a Director

of the Company

a.9 Reappointment of Mr. Shiv Sahgal as a Director of

the Company

a.10 Reappointment of Mr. Vivek Agarwal as a Director

of the Company

a.11 Reappointment of Mr. Willy Saelan as a Director of

the Company

a.12 Reappointment of Mrs. Nurdiana Darus as a Director

of the Company

  1. Determination of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31 December 2023.

This power of attorney has been conferred on the Attorney under the following conditions:

  1. this Power of Attorney shall not be amended and/or cancelled/withdrawn without prior written notification from the principal to the Board of Directors of the Company, such notification to be received by the Board of Directors of the Company no later than 3 (three) business days prior to the date of the AGMS. Therefore the Board of Directors of the Company is entitled to assume and conclude that this power of attorney is still valid at the date of the AGMS on 22nd June 2023, if PT Sharestar Indonesia does not receive such a written notification stating otherwise from the Principal, at least 3 (three) working days before the date of AGMS;
  2. the Principal undertakes to fully accept and to ratify all actions performed by the Attorney on behalf of the Principal, by virtue of this power of attorney;

-2-

  1. the Principal confers this power of attorney with the right to delegate this power of attorney to other persons;
  2. this power of attorney is governed under Indonesian laws; and
  3. this power of attorney shall be effective as from the date 21st June 2023, until the purpose of this power of attorney is fulfilled or the power of attorney is legally revoked based on the provisions of this power of attorney.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this power of attorney is executed in ___________________, on the

________ day of _____________________ 2023.

For the Principal,

Attorney,

Stamp Duty

Rp. 10.000

________________

Notes:

  1. If this power of attorney is executed in the Republic of Indonesia, it must be signed with the stamp duty IDR 10.000 (or accumulated with a value of min IDR 9,000), and the signature of the Principal and the date of the signing thereof shall be affixed on such stamp duty, provided that if more than 1 stamp duties are used, the signature must be made on top of both stamp duties.
  2. To the Shareholders having their registered address overseas, if this power of attorney is executed outside the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be notarized and subsequently legalized by the Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia having its jurisdiction covering the territory where this power of attorney will be signed, or in the absence of any Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia, this power of attorney shall be legalized in accordance with the local rules.
  3. In accordance with Article 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Chairman of the Meeting shall be entitled to request any person attending the Meeting to prove that they are entitled to attend the Meeting.
  4. In accordance with Article 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company, members of the Board of Directors, members of the Board of Commissioners and employees of the Company may be appointed as a proxy of a shareholder of the Company in this Meeting, but the votes they cast in their capacity as a proxy of any shareholder of the Company shall not be counted in voting.
  5. Original power of attorney has to be received by PT Sharestar Indonesia at the latest 3 (three) working days before AGMS to below address:

Attention to

: Bapak Faisal

Subject

: Power of Attorney AGMS 2022 PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

Address

: PT Sharestar Indonesia

SOPO DEL Office Tower & Lifestyle Tower B Lantai 18

Jl. Mega Kuningan Barat III, Lot 10.1-6

Kawasan Mega Kuningan

Jakarta Selatan 12950, Indonesia

-3-

Disclaimer

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 11:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Explanation of Agenda AGMS 2023
PU
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney to Securities Administration Bure..
PU
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Legal Entity Power of Attorney AGMS 2023
PU
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Legal Entity Power of Attorney to Securities Administration Bu..
PU
07:47aPt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Individual Power of Attorney AGMS 2023
PU
05/09Pt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : UNVR Announcement of AGMS 2023
PU
04/20Pt Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Presentasi UNVR Earning Calls Q1 2023
PU
04/19PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
02/10PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/09Unilever Indonesia's Shares Fall After Fourth-Quarter Earnings Disappoint
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 43 196 B 2,90 B 2,90 B
Net income 2023 5 775 B 0,39 B 0,39 B
Net Debt 2023 380 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2023 29,4x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 169 768 B 11 412 M 11 412 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 704
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4 450,00 IDR
Average target price 4 415,83 IDR
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ira Noviarti President Director
Vivek Agarwal Finance Director
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta President Commissioner
Bambang Trisanto Head-Information Technology
Enny Hartati Sampurno Director-Integrated Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-5.32%11 412
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC12.27%57 478
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.16.51%22 941
THE CLOROX COMPANY14.20%19 811
LION CORPORATION-6.01%2 918
WD-40 COMPANY17.35%2 568
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer