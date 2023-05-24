PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : Legal Entity Power of Attorney to Securities Administration Bureau AGMS 2023

do hereby confer power of attorney on:

as owner/holder ____________ shares in the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Principal") in this

(either singly as well as jointly will hereinafter be referred to as the "Attorney"),

------------------------------------------- S P E C I F I C A L L Y ------------------------------------------

to represent and act for and on behalf of the Principal in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS") of the Company to be convened at Grha Unilever, Green Office Park Kav. 3, Jl. BSD Boulevard Barat, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten on 22 June 2023 or any adjournment thereof and participating in the discussions at the AGMS, casting the votes which the Principal as shareholder of the Company shall be entitled to cast at such AGMS, in accordance with the voting instructions set forth as follows:

AGMS AGENDA VOTING INSTRUCTION Agree Against Abstain

Agenda

1.Approval of the Financial Statement of the Company and Approval of the Annual Report of the Company including the report on the supervisory duties of the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31st December 2022

2.Determination of the appropriation of the profit of the Company for the accounting year ended on 31 December 2022

3.Approval of the proposal on the designation of a Public Accountant and/or Public Accountant Firm to audit the books of Company for the accounting year ended on 31st December 2023 and determination of the honorarium of the Public Accountants as well as any other requirements of its appointment

4. a Reappointment of the Board of Directors of the Company

a.1 Reappointment of Mrs. Ira Noviarti as Director of the

Company

a.2 Reappointment of Mrs. Amaryllis Esti Wijono as a

Director of the Company

a.3 Reappointment of Mrs. Anindya Garini Hira Murti

Triadi as a Director of the Company

a.4 Reappointment of Mr. Ainul Yaqin as a Director of the

Company

a.5 Reappointment of Mr Alper Kulak as a Director of the

Company

a.6 Reappointment of Mrs. Enny Hartati as a Director of

the Company

a.7 Reappointment of Mrs. Hernie Raharja as a Director of

the Company

a.8 Reappointment of Mr. Sandeep Kohli as a Director of

the Company

a.9 Reappointment of Mr. Shiv Sahgal as a Director of the

Company

a.10 Reappointment of Mr. Vivek Agarwal as a Director of

the Company

a.11 Reappointment of Mr. Willy Saelan as a Director of

the Company

