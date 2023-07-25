PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

Q2 2023 Result

Earnings Call

July 24th, 2023

Safe Harbour Statement

This Release / Communication, except for the historical information, may contain statements, including the words or phrases such as 'expects, anticipates, intends, will, would, undertakes, aims, estimates, contemplates, seeks to, objective, goal, projects, should' and similar expressions or variations of these expressions or negatives of these terms indicating future performance or results, financial or otherwise, which are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are based on certain expectations, assumptions, anticipated developments and other factors which are not limited to, risk and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, market growth, intense competition and the pricing environment in the market, consumption level, ability to maintain and manage key customer relationship and supply chain sources and those factors which may affect our ability to implement business strategies successfully, namely changes in regulatory environments, political instability, change in international oil prices and input costs and new or changed priorities of the trade. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that the forward-looking statements made herein shall be realized. The Company, based on changes as stated above, may alter, amend, modify or make necessary corrective changes in any manner to any such forward looking statement contained herein or make written or oral forward-looking statements as may be required from time to time on the basis of subsequent developments and events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Ira Noviarti

President Director

FMCG household consumption is still within the negative territory due to inflation with spend/household is driven by the price increase across consumer segments

SPEND / Household

YoY% change

4.3

4.2

3.5

2.6

0.6

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

L3M

Spend/Buyer

Total

4.2%

Lower LSM

3.9%

Middle LSM

3.1%

Upper LSM

4.3%

CONSUMPTION / Household

YoY% change

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

L3M

-2.8

-2.3

-2.6

-3.2

-3.6

Vol/Buyer

Total

-3.6%

Lower LSM

-3.6%

Middle LSM

-4.5%

Upper LSM

-3.9%

LSM: Living Standards Measure

Based on Kantar Homepanel report May'23

Downtrading continues and more obvious in the middle and lower segment of consumers

Rolling Quarter vs YA Contribution to Total Indonesia FMCG Grocery Spend Change

Spend Change - Billions Rp

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

-10,000

-20,000

11.9%

9.9%

8.3%

7.8%

5.8%

6.5%

6.5%

5.6%

5.5%

Inflation%

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

Jan-23

Feb-23

Mar-23

Apr-23

May-23

Increase Spending

Premiumize and able to cope

with price increase

Maintain Spending

Maintain brand but downsizing

Reduce Spending

Downgrading (buy cheaper

products)

Based on Kantar Homepanel report May'23

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 08:36:09 UTC.