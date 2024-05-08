ANNOUNCEMENT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

PT UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk

("The Company")

Reference is made to the provisions of Article 13 paragraph 13.5 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Article 14 paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of Otoritas Jasa Keuangan ("OJK") Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Planning and the Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK15/2020"), and Article 3 of the OJK Regulation Number 16/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Electronic Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK 16/2020"),the Board of Directors of the Company hereby announce to the Shareholders of the Company, that the Company will convene an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") in Tangerang on Thursday, 20th June 2024.

The Notice for the Meeting will be announced on 22nd May 2024 at least through the Indonesia Stock Exchange website, the Company's website, and the website of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") as the Provider of e-RUPS.

Those who are entitled to attend the Meeting are shareholders whose names are legally registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on 21st May 2024 at 16:00 hours Western Indonesian Time or their authorized proxy.

Shareholders of the Company which represent 1/20 (one twenty) or more of the total number of shares with legal voting right are entitled to propose an agenda item to be included in the Meeting agenda, provided that the proposed agenda item of the Meeting fulfills the provision of Article 13 paragraph 13.7-13.9 of the Articles of Association of the Company and the provision of Article 16 of the POJK 15/2020, namely the proposal concerned: (i) proposed in good faith; (ii) consider the interest of the Company; (iii) the agenda that required resolution of the Meeting; (iv) includes reasons and materials of the proposed agenda; (v) does not contravene with the prevailing laws and regulations; and (vi) submitted no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the notice of the Meeting.

Additional Information for Shareholders

Considering the developments of the regulations in regard to Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-