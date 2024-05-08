PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk : UNVR Announcement AGMS 2024
May 07, 2024 at 10:32 pm EDT
Share
ANNOUNCEMENT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA Tbk
("The Company")
Reference is made to the provisions of Article 13 paragraph 13.5 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Article 14 paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of Otoritas Jasa Keuangan ("OJK") Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Planning and the Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK15/2020"), and Article 3 of the OJK Regulation Number 16/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Electronic Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK 16/2020"),the Board of Directors of the Company hereby announce to the Shareholders of the Company, that the Company will convene an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") in Tangerang on Thursday, 20th June 2024.
The Notice for the Meeting will be announced on 22nd May 2024 at least through the Indonesia Stock Exchange website, the Company's website, and the website of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") as the Provider of e-RUPS.
Those who are entitled to attend the Meeting are shareholders whose names are legally registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on 21st May 2024 at 16:00 hours Western Indonesian Time or their authorized proxy.
Shareholders of the Company which represent 1/20 (one twenty) or more of the total number of shares with legal voting right are entitled to propose an agenda item to be included in the Meeting agenda, provided that the proposed agenda item of the Meeting fulfills the provision of Article 13 paragraph 13.7-13.9 of the Articles of Association of the Company and the provision of Article 16 of the POJK 15/2020, namely the proposal concerned: (i) proposed in good faith; (ii) consider the interest of the Company; (iii) the agenda that required resolution of the Meeting; (iv) includes reasons and materials of the proposed agenda; (v) does not contravene with the prevailing laws and regulations; and (vi) submitted no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the notice of the Meeting.
Additional Information for Shareholders
Considering the developments of the regulations in regard to Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-
handling and with due observance to the relevant condition and situation regarding regulation of limitation physical presence of attendance to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Company strongly encourage to the shareholders of the Company to : (i) present and vote in the Meeting through the KSEI Electronic General Meeting System facility ("eASY.KSEI") provided by KSEI, or (ii) provide electronic proxy ("e-Proxy") through eASY.KSEI facility or give conventional power of
attorney to an independent representative appointed by the Company using a form provided by the Company which can be downloaded from the Company's website.
The e-Proxy facility is available to the Company's shareholders who are entitled to attend the Meeting from the date of the Notice of the Meeting until 1 (one) business day before the Meeting, which is on 19th June 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Western Indonesian Time.
Before and during the Meeting, the Company will carry out the COVID-19 health and virus prevention protocol in accordance with the health protocol established by the Company, including the restrictions of physical attendance of Meeting participants in accordance with applicable regulations.
Tangerang, 7th May 2024
Board of Directors of the Company
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk published this content on
07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 May 2024 02:31:04 UTC.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesia-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of consumer goods, including soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice cream, cosmetic products, tea based beverages and fruit juice, and office space leasing. The Company's segments include Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshments. The Home and Personal Care segment includes cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products. The Foods and Refreshments segment includes food and beverage products, including ice cream. The Company operates approximately 400 brands. Some of its brands are Lifebuoys, Sunlight, Pepsodent, Bango, Rexona, Wall's, Sunsilk, Clear, Dove, Royco, Vaseline, SariWangi, Rinso, Glow & Lovely, and Buavita.