Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT United Tractors Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNTR   ID1000058407

PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK

(UNTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT United Tractors Tbk : United Tractors (UT) Group and Nurani Astra Donated 10 Shelters and Clean Water Installations for Communities after the Earthquake Disaster in Pasaman, West Sumatra

11/11/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pasaman, West Sumatra, November 9th,2022 - United Tractors (UT) Group and Astra International continue to be committed to deliver contribution to the nation, especially the welfare and sustainability of Indonesian people throughout the region. One of the contributions made was the delivery of 10 temporary shelter units (huntara) and clean water installations for communities impacted by the earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra.

On this occasion, the Executive and Management of UT and Astra International, Himawan Sutanto and Muslich, together with representatives of the Astra Group in the West Sumatra region were present to hand over directly to the Deputy Regent of Pasaman, Sabar As, A.Ag, M.Si. in Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra.

This social contribution began in March 2022 which was carried out in several stages. During the of first stage disaster emergency response, UT Group distributed assistance in health services, emergency tents, and basic necessities. In the second phase, UT Group built 10 units of shelter for the affected communities. This was done to accelerate the rehabilitation process in Pasamanan after the earthquake.

"Donation of these 10 shelter units is part of UT's CSR program which aims to accelerate the rehabilitation of affected communities, to provide a more decent place to live," said UT's CSR manager, Himawan Sutanto.

The construction of 10 shelter units started from June to October 2022, which was focused on Melampah Village, Tigo Nagari District, Pasaman Regency. UT Group hopes that the assistance can provide benefits to the community and Pasaman can recover as soon as possible.

UT's commitment to community development and welfare is a form of the Company's sustainability contribution through ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) implementation. This is in line with the Company's goal of creating added value for stakeholders and the nation.

"The earthquake that has occurred was a heart-wrenching incident, many of our brothers and sisters have lost their homes. We express our gratitude to the donors, including UT and Astra who have contributed to the construction of 10 shelter units and 3 clean water installations. Hopefully, this collaboration will provide sustainable benefits for the community," said the Deputy Regent of Pasaman, Sabar AS, S.Ag, M.Sc.

Humanitarian activities in Pasaman were initiated by companies that are members of the UT Group, namely UT itself, PT Pamapersada Nusantara (PAMA), PT Tuah Turangga Agung (TTA), PT Kalimantan Prima Persada (KPP), PT Bina Pertiwi (BP), PT Universal Tekno Engineering (UTR), PT Komatsu Remanufacturing Asia (KRA), PT Andalan Multi Kencana (AMK), PT United Tractors Pandu Engineering (UTE), PT Acset Indonusa Tbk (ACSET) and PT Traktor Nusantara (TN), together with Astra International (AI).

United Tractors' Overview

PT United Tractors Tbk (UT) which is known as the largest heavy equipment distributor in Indonesia has been established since 1972. Currently, UT has grown and has six business pillars, namely Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. As its contributions to the achievement of Sustainable Development targets (SDGs). UT consistently carries out activities to uphold sustainability.

ESG United Tractors

As a world-class heavy equipment, mining, and energy company with more than 50 years of experience in Indonesia, United Tractors is committed to presenting a sustainable future for Indonesia through the effective application of ESG principles by paying attention to the environment, having a good impact on society, and upholding good corporate governance at all levels of its business operations, as well as optimizing its competencies, expertise, and strategic assets to bring added value to all stakeholders and the nation.

For more information, please contact:

Sara K. Loebis

Head of Corporate Communication Division

PT United Tractors Tbk

Email : ir@unitedtractors.com

Address : Jl. Raya Bekasi Km.22 Cakung, Jakarta Timur 13910

Telp. : (62-21) 3511961, Fax : (62-21) 3441413

Medsos : IG (@unitedtractorsofficial & @ceritadiut)

Website: www.unitedtractors.com

Disclaimer

PT United Tractors Tbk published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
04:22aPt United Tractors Tbk : United Tractors (UT) Group and Nurani Astra Donated 10 Shelters a..
PU
10/31Pt United Tractors Tbk : United Tractors Recorded Net Income of Rp15.9 Trillion until the ..
PU
10/28Pt United Tractors Tbk : United Tractors and the Indonesia Ministry of Education & Culture..
PU
10/25Pt United Tractors Tbk : Strengthening Mass Media Synergy, United Tractors Visited Harian ..
PU
10/24Pt United Tractors Tbk : Kopi Leong, UT's Fostered MSME, Won 1st Place for Best Coffee in ..
PU
10/20Pt United Tractors Tbk : United Tractors Chess Athlete FM Aditya Bagus Arfan Wins KU18 Sil..
PU
10/19Pt United Tractors Tbk : MSMEs Assisted by UT – Recycle Academy Won 2nd Place in the..
PU
10/13Pt United Tractors Tbk : United Tractors Celebrated 50th Golden Anniversary by Consistentl..
PU
10/12PT United Tractors Tbk's Equity Buyback Plan Extended till January 11, 2023.
CI
10/07Pt United Tractors Tbk : Together with Sorong City Government, TNI and POLRI, United Tract..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 117 134 B 7,54 B 7,54 B
Net income 2022 20 942 B 1,35 B 1,35 B
Net cash 2022 31 577 B 2,03 B 2,03 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,18x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 109 666 B 7 062 M 7 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 29 118
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
Duration : Period :
PT United Tractors Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 29 400,00 IDR
Average target price 38 433,89 IDR
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Kesuma President Director & Director
Iwan Hadiantoro Director-Corporate Finance, Legal & Accounting
Djony Bunarto Tjondro President Commissioner
Loudy Irwanto Ellias Director-IT, Marketing & Truck Sales Operation
Arif Burhantoyib Head-Group Investment & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK32.73%7 062
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED22.81%76 611
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED68.03%27 703
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED53.23%23 492
COAL INDIA LIMITED75.15%19 395
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED39.33%14 701