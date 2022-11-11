PT United Tractors Tbk : United Tractors (UT) Group and Nurani Astra Donated 10 Shelters and Clean Water Installations for Communities after the Earthquake Disaster in Pasaman, West Sumatra

Pasaman, West Sumatra, November 9th,2022 - United Tractors (UT) Group and Astra International continue to be committed to deliver contribution to the nation, especially the welfare and sustainability of Indonesian people throughout the region. One of the contributions made was the delivery of 10 temporary shelter units (huntara) and clean water installations for communities impacted by the earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra.

On this occasion, the Executive and Management of UT and Astra International, Himawan Sutanto and Muslich, together with representatives of the Astra Group in the West Sumatra region were present to hand over directly to the Deputy Regent of Pasaman, Sabar As, A.Ag, M.Si. in Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra.

This social contribution began in March 2022 which was carried out in several stages. During the of first stage disaster emergency response, UT Group distributed assistance in health services, emergency tents, and basic necessities. In the second phase, UT Group built 10 units of shelter for the affected communities. This was done to accelerate the rehabilitation process in Pasamanan after the earthquake.

"Donation of these 10 shelter units is part of UT's CSR program which aims to accelerate the rehabilitation of affected communities, to provide a more decent place to live," said UT's CSR manager, Himawan Sutanto.

The construction of 10 shelter units started from June to October 2022, which was focused on Melampah Village, Tigo Nagari District, Pasaman Regency. UT Group hopes that the assistance can provide benefits to the community and Pasaman can recover as soon as possible.

UT's commitment to community development and welfare is a form of the Company's sustainability contribution through ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) implementation. This is in line with the Company's goal of creating added value for stakeholders and the nation.

"The earthquake that has occurred was a heart-wrenching incident, many of our brothers and sisters have lost their homes. We express our gratitude to the donors, including UT and Astra who have contributed to the construction of 10 shelter units and 3 clean water installations. Hopefully, this collaboration will provide sustainable benefits for the community," said the Deputy Regent of Pasaman, Sabar AS, S.Ag, M.Sc.

Humanitarian activities in Pasaman were initiated by companies that are members of the UT Group, namely UT itself, PT Pamapersada Nusantara (PAMA), PT Tuah Turangga Agung (TTA), PT Kalimantan Prima Persada (KPP), PT Bina Pertiwi (BP), PT Universal Tekno Engineering (UTR), PT Komatsu Remanufacturing Asia (KRA), PT Andalan Multi Kencana (AMK), PT United Tractors Pandu Engineering (UTE), PT Acset Indonusa Tbk (ACSET) and PT Traktor Nusantara (TN), together with Astra International (AI).

United Tractors' Overview

PT United Tractors Tbk (UT) which is known as the largest heavy equipment distributor in Indonesia has been established since 1972. Currently, UT has grown and has six business pillars, namely Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. As its contributions to the achievement of Sustainable Development targets (SDGs). UT consistently carries out activities to uphold sustainability.

ESG United Tractors

As a world-class heavy equipment, mining, and energy company with more than 50 years of experience in Indonesia, United Tractors is committed to presenting a sustainable future for Indonesia through the effective application of ESG principles by paying attention to the environment, having a good impact on society, and upholding good corporate governance at all levels of its business operations, as well as optimizing its competencies, expertise, and strategic assets to bring added value to all stakeholders and the nation.