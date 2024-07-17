The collaboration between United Tractors, Astra, and the National Population and Family Planning Board in implementing the 2024 Ajang Kespro Kawula Muda (AKUKAMU)

Jakarta, July 16, 2024- PT United Tractors Tbk (UT) and PT Astra International Tbk (Astra) collaborate with the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN) to organize the 2024 Ajang Kespro Kawula Muda (AKUKAMU), an event promoting reproductive health among youth under the theme "Smart Teens, Healthy Reproduction, Bright Future."

The event was attended by Director of Bina Kespro, Marianus Mau Kuru; Head of BKKBN Representative Office for Central Java (Jateng) Province, Eka Sulistia Ediningsih, SH; Team Leader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) UT, Dimas Aryo Wicaksono; Expert Consultant of BKKBN RI, DR. dr. Riyo Kristian Utama, MH. Kes; Adolescent Kespro Practitioner, dr. Hervyasti Perwiandri, functional officials from BKKBN Pusat, and BKKBN representatives from across Indonesia. This event aims to increase young people's knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors about the importance of reproductive health. In addition, this event also aims to improve the achievements of Postpartum Family Planning (KBPP) services. The event was held on June 25, 2024, at the Harris Sentraland Hotel, Semarang.

"The collaboration between UT and BKKBN is a manifestation of UT's commitment to positively contributing to society regarding adolescent reproductive health education programs. This aligns with UT's efforts to create a healthy and qualified younger generation in Indonesia," said Dimas Aryo Wicaksono.

The appearance of the Jingle Dance Creation Challenge Finalists in the 2024 Kespro Kawula Muda Event (AKUKAMU).

The event consisted of several activities, including the main event, which was the performance of the finalists of the Jingle Dance Creation Challenge, which was attended by 29 teams in the general youth category and 4 teams in the inclusive category from various provinces in Indonesia. In addition, there was also an Appreciation for Midwives, Education, and KBPP Service "AKUKAMU and Asik KBPP-Bidan 2024" event, which is a form of appreciation for midwives who have dedicated themselves to providing KB services and reproductive health education to the community. This was followed by a Reproduction Health Talk Show and KBPP in Supporting Stunting Reduction, as well as a performance by the AKUKAMU 2024 champions in each category.

It is hoped that this event can be a platform for young people to increase their knowledge and awareness about reproductive health. Thus, it can prevent and protect them from risky behaviors and other behaviors that can affect their reproductive health.

