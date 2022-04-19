PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : 2022-4-19 PT Vale Indonesia 1Q 2022 Production Report - English.pdf

PT Vale releases first quarter 2022 Production Report

Jakarta, April 19th, 2022 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 13,827 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22").

Nickel in matte production (t) Production Highlights 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 17,015 15,198

13,827

1Q22 production volume was 19% lower than the production volume realized in 4Q21 and 9% lower than 1Q21 in a year-on-year comparison.

"Production in the 1Q22 was lower due to the execution of the Furnace 4 rebuild project which is an important maintenance project which ensures a safe and sustainable operation in the future. We remain optimistic and on-track to achieve our 2022 full-year production plan," said Febriany Eddy, CEO and President Director of the Company.

