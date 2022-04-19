Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
  News
  Summary
    INCO   ID1000109309

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-18
8675.00 IDR   +4.52%
05:05aPT VALE INDONESIA TBK : 2022-4-19 PT Vale Indonesia 1Q 2022 Production Report - English.pdf
PU
03:49aCopper retreats as firmer dollar, China lockdowns weigh
RE
01:40aLME copper edges higher as stimulus hopes offset firm dollar, growth woes
RE
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : 2022-4-19 PT Vale Indonesia 1Q 2022 Production Report - English.pdf

04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
PT Vale releases first quarter 2022 Production Report

Jakarta, April 19th, 2022 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 13,827 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22").

Nickel in matte production (t)

Production Highlights

1Q22

4Q21

1Q21

17,015

15,198

13,827

1Q22 production volume was 19% lower than the production volume realized in 4Q21 and 9% lower than 1Q21 in a year-on-year comparison.

"Production in the 1Q22 was lower due to the execution of the Furnace 4 rebuild project which is an important maintenance project which ensures a safe and sustainable operation in the future. We remain optimistic and on-track to achieve our 2022 full-year production plan," said Febriany Eddy, CEO and President Director of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer

ptvi.investorrelations@vale.com

or visit our website at

www.vale.com/indonesia

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Jakarta: Sequis Tower, 20th Floor, Unit 6 & 7, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 71, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia. T.(62) 21 524 9000

F.(62) 21 524 9020

Makassar: Jl. Somba Opu No. 281, Makassar 90113, Indonesia. T.(62) 411 366 9000 F.(62) 411 366 9020

Sorowako: Main Office Plant Site Sorowako, Luwu Timur 92984, Indonesia. T.(62) 475 332 9100 F.(62) 475 332 9575 www.vale.com/indonesia

Disclaimer

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
