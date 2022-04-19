PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : 2022-4-19 PT Vale Indonesia 1Q 2022 Production Report - English.pdf

PT Vale releases first quarter 2022 Production Report
Jakarta, April 19th, 2022 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 13,827 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22").
Nickel in matte production (t)
|
Production Highlights
|
1Q22
|
4Q21
|
1Q21
|
17,015
|
15,198
13,827
1Q22 production volume was 19% lower than the production volume realized in 4Q21 and 9% lower than 1Q21 in a year-on-year comparison.
"Production in the 1Q22 was lower due to the execution of the Furnace 4 rebuild project which is an important maintenance project which ensures a safe and sustainable operation in the future. We remain optimistic and on-track to achieve our 2022 full-year production plan," said Febriany Eddy, CEO and President Director of the Company.
