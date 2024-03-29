Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Jakarta, March 28th, 2024 - Today, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) held its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") with physical attendance at the Jasmine Room, Soehanna Hall, The Energy Building 2nd Floor, SCBD Lot 11A, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 52-53, Jakarta 12190 and electronically through eASY.KSEI application by complying with the Financial Services Authority ("OJK") Regulation Number 15/POJK.04/2020 regarding Plans and Organizing of a General Meetings of Shareholders of Public Companies and

OJK Regulation Number 16/POJK.04/2020 regarding Electronic General Meetings of Shareholders of Public Companies.

At the EGMS, the shareholders approved to accept the resignation of Mrs. Deshnee Naidoo as President Commissioner and Mr. Gustavo Garavaglia as Commissioner of the Company and grant the full release and discharge of any responsibility (acquit et de charge) with respect to their actions they have performed, as long as the actions stated in the notes and bookkeeping of the Company and reflected in the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statement

and not categorized as criminal act or violation against the prevailing rules and regulations.

On the same occasion, the shareholders approved the appointment of Mrs. Emily Olson and Mrs. Olga Kovalik respectively as President Commissioner and Commissioner of the Company effective as of the closing of the EGMS up to the closing of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2027.

The Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners expressed their appreciation to

Mrs. Deshnee Naidoo and Mr. Gustavo Garavaglia for their valuable contribution and dedication to the Company and congratulate Mrs. Emily Olson and Mrs. Olga Kovalik on their new assignment.

Based on the foregoing, the current composition of the Board of Commissioners of the Company is as follows:

President Commissioner : Emily Olson Vice President Commissioner : M. Rachmat Kaimuddin Commissioner : Fabio Ferraz Commissioner : Farrah Carrim Commissioner : Olga Kovalik Commissioner : Yusuke Niwa Commissioner : M. Jasman Panjaitan Independent Commissioner : Raden Sukhyar Independent Commissioner : Rudiantara Independent Commissioner : Dwia Aries Tina Pulubuhu

The Company will comply with any regulatory requirements applicable for the changes to the composition of the Board of Commissioners of the Company.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Jakarta: Sequis Tower, 20th Floor, Unit 6 & 7, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 71, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia. T.(62) 21 524 9000 F.(62) 21 524 9020 Makassar: Jl. Somba Opu No. 281, Makassar 90113, Indonesia. T.(62) 411 366 9000 F.(62) 411 366 9020

For further information, please contact: Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer

ptvi.investorrelation@vale.com

Bayu Aji, Head of Communications

Bayu.Aji@vale.com

or visit our website atwww.vale.com/indonesia

