Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCO   ID1000109309

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-10
7425.00 IDR   +4.58%
04:22aPt Vale Indonesia Tbk : Signs Definitive Agreement with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co
PU
10/28PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28Transcript : PT Vale Indonesia Tbk, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Signs Definitive Agreement with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co

11/13/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PT Vale Indonesia Signs Definitive Agreement

with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.

Nusa Dua Bali, November 13th, 2022 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) today signed a Definitive Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd ("Huayou") to process nickel ore from PT Vale's Pomalaa Block in Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi, a key milestone as part of its project pipeline.

This agreement, signed on Sunday during the B20/G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, is part of PT Vale's commitment to build out its world-class project portfolio and secure the next generation of sustainable mining projects in Indonesia.

"The Pomalaa Block High-Pressure Acid Leach ("HPAL") Project is a cornerstone of PT Vale's sustainable growth agenda that will drive local and national economic and social development well into the future," said PT Vale Indonesia CEO Febriany Eddy. "This project is a testament to PT Vale's commitment to sustainable mining practices which is aligned with B20 priorities of ensuring just and orderly energy transition," she added.

The Pomalaa Block HPAL project is estimated to produce up to 120 kilotons of nickel that will be important for supporting the electric vehicle battery ecosystem.

"Our cooperation is a perfect combination of PT Vale's mineral resource advantage and Huayou's advanced HPAL technology advantage to achieve and sustainable mineral resource development," said Huayou Chairperson Chen Xuehua. "We will also work closely with PT Vale Indonesia to ensure the adoption and implementation of leading environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices," he added.

This agreement ties to the non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huayou and Ford Motor Company in July.

For further information, please contact: Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer ptvi.investorrelation@vale.com

Bayu Aji, Head of Communications

Bayu.Aji@vale.com

or visit our website at www.vale.com/indonesia

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Jakarta: Sequis Tower, 20th Floor, Unit 6 & 7, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 71, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia. T (62) 21 524 9000 F.(62) 21 524 9020

Makassar: Jl. Somba Opu No. 281, Makassar 90113, Indonesia. T.(62) 411 366 9000 F.(62) 411 366 9020

Sorowako: Main Office Plant Site Sorowako, Luwu Timur 92984, Indonesia. T.(62) 475 332 9100 F.(62) 475 332 9575 www.vale.com/indonesia

Disclaimer

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 09:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
04:22aPt Vale Indonesia Tbk : Signs Definitive Agreement with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co
PU
10/28PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
10/28Transcript : PT Vale Indonesia Tbk, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/27Pt Vale Indonesia Tbk : Production in 3Q22 increases and costs remain competitive providin..
PU
10/27PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
10/24Ford, Hyundai discussing EV investments with Indonesia - Indonesian minister
RE
10/17Pt Vale Indonesia Tbk : releases third quarter 2022 Production Report
PU
09/14Huayou Cobalt Inks Nickel Production Deal With Vale Indonesia
MT
09/13Nickel miner Vale Indonesia signs HPAL deal with China's Huayou
RE
09/13Pt Vale Indonesia Tbk : and Huayou Show Sustainability Commitment by Building a new HPAL P..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 189 M - -
Net income 2022 225 M - -
Net cash 2022 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 4 765 M 4 765 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 954
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,48 $
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardus Irmanto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark James Travers President Commissioner
Vinicius Mendes Ferreira Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yusuf Suharso Head-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK58.65%4 765
IGO LIMITED44.46%8 391
NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-37.76%1 626
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION0.56%1 282
MINCOR RESOURCES NL-8.12%536
PACIFIC METALS CO LTD.,-10.04%269