  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
  News
  Summary
    INCO   ID1000109309

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/18
5125 IDR   +0.49%
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Vale Indonesia Jan-Sept nickel matte production down 13% y/y
09/28PT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Change of office address
09/08Vale Indonesia eyes 2026 completion for nickel HPAL plant
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Vale Indonesia Jan-Sept nickel matte production down 13% y/y

10/19/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Oct 19 (Reuters) - PT Vale Indonesia's nickel matte production fell 13% in the first nine months of this year compared to a year ago due to planned maintenance issues, the company said on Tuesday.

Nickel matte production from January to September stood at 48,373 tonnes, down from 55,792 tonnes in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

Lower production was "due to maintenance activities that occurred in the first quarter of this year", the company said.

In the year's third quarter, nickel matte production fell 6.9% to 18,127 tonnes compared to the same period last year, but jumped 20% compared to the quarter earlier, the statement showed. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 893 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net cash 2021 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 3 616 M 3 602 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 959
Free-Float 17,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 0,36 $
Average target price 0,42 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardus Irmanto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark James Travers President Commissioner
Vinicius Mendes Ferreira Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yusuf Suharso Head-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK0.49%3 602
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.48.50%56 579
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION0.00%50 343
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL3.88%49 543
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED62.22%21 737
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD42.91%21 499