PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Vale Indonesia Jan-Sept nickel matte production down 13% y/y

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PT Vale Indonesia's nickel
matte production fell 13% in the first nine months of this year
compared to a year ago due to planned maintenance issues, the
company said on Tuesday.
Nickel matte production from January to September stood at
48,373 tonnes, down from 55,792 tonnes in the same period last
year, it said in a statement.
Lower production was "due to maintenance activities that
occurred in the first quarter of this year", the company said.
In the year's third quarter, nickel matte production fell
6.9% to 18,127 tonnes compared to the same period last year, but
jumped 20% compared to the quarter earlier, the statement
showed.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin
Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)