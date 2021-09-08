Log in
    INCO   ID1000109309

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
  Report
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : Vale Indonesia eyes 2026 completion for nickel HPAL plant

09/08/2021 | 02:43am EDT
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia said it aims to start construction at its Pomalaa project next year to produce material used in batteries for electric vehicles, executives said on Wednesday.

Vale is currently amending its environmental impact study for the project and hopes to secure necessary permits for construction to start next year, Adriansyah Chaniago, its deputy chief executive, told a virtual media briefing.

"An HPAL takes a while to build. We plan for mechanical completion in 2026," said chief financial officer Bernardus Irmanto, referring to high pressure acid leach process of extracting chemicals from nickel ore.

The plant in Pomalaa, in Southeast Sulawesi province, is expected to produce 40,000 tonnes of mixed sulphide precipitate, a component for EV batteries, he added.

Vale is also studying the prospect of mining limonite, which is found among its reserves and could be used in production of EVs, added chief executive Febriany Eddy.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 900 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net cash 2021 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 3 495 M 3 501 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 959
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT VALE INDONESIA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 0,35 $
Average target price 0,44 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardus Irmanto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark James Travers President Commissioner
Vinicius Mendes Ferreira Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yusuf Suharso Head-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK-1.47%3 501
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.38.89%53 056
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL6.44%51 591
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.22%48 426
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.17.39%22 360
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD53.33%22 313