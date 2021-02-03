PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : releases fourth quarter 2020 Production Report

PT Vale releases fourth quarter 2020 Production Report

Jakarta, February 3rd, 2021 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 72,237 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in 2020, 2% higher than 2019 production.

"We are proud of, and at the same time grateful for this achievement," said Nico Kanter, CEO and President Director of the Company. "It is clearly a result of hard work from all employees at the Company."

Production Highlights

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Nickel in matte production (t) 16,445 19,477 20,494 72,237 71,025

Production in the fourth quarter of 2020 ("4Q20") was about 16% and 20% lower than volumes produced in the 3Q20 and 4Q19 respectively, as a result of planned maintenance activities.

