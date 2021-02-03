Log in
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : releases fourth quarter 2020 Production Report

02/03/2021 | 05:44am EST
PT Vale releases fourth quarter 2020 Production Report

Jakarta, February 3rd, 2021 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 72,237 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in 2020, 2% higher than 2019 production.

"We are proud of, and at the same time grateful for this achievement," said Nico Kanter, CEO and President Director of the Company. "It is clearly a result of hard work from all employees at the Company."

Production Highlights

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Nickel in matte production (t)

16,445

19,477

20,494

72,237

71,025

Production in the fourth quarter of 2020 ("4Q20") was about 16% and 20% lower than volumes produced in the 3Q20 and 4Q19 respectively, as a result of planned maintenance activities.

For further information, please contact: Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer ptvi.investorrelations@vale.com or visit our website at www.vale.com/indonesia

PT Vale IndonesiaTbk

Jakarta:TheEnergy Building 31stFloor SCBD Lot11A,Jl. Jend.Sudirman Kav 52-53,Jakarta12190,Indonesia.T.(62) 215249000F.(62) 215249020

Makassar:Jl.SombaOpuNo.281,Makassar 90001,Indonesia. T.(62) 411873731 F.(62) 411856157

Sorowako:PlantSiteSorowako,Kabupaten Luwu Timur 92984,South Sulawesi,Indonesia.T.(62) 215249100 F (62) 215249565

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
