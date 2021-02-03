PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : releases fourth quarter 2020 Production Report

PT Vale releases fourth quarter 2020 Production Report
Jakarta, February 3rd, 2021 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 72,237 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in 2020, 2% higher than 2019 production.
"We are proud of, and at the same time grateful for this achievement," said Nico Kanter, CEO and President Director of the Company. "It is clearly a result of hard work from all employees at the Company."
Production Highlights
Production in the fourth quarter of 2020 ("4Q20") was about 16% and 20% lower than volumes produced in the 3Q20 and 4Q19 respectively, as a result of planned maintenance activities.
