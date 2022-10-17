PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : releases third quarter 2022 Production Report

PT Vale releases third quarter 2022 Production Report

Jakarta, October 17th, 2022 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 17,513 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in the third quarter of 2022 ("3Q22").

Production Highlights

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Nickel in matte production (t) 17,513 12,567 18,127 43,907 48,373

The production volume in 3Q22 was about 39% higher than the production volume realized in 2Q22 mainly due to the completion of Furnace 4 rebuild in June 2022 and we successfully ramped up Furnace 4 in the 3Q22. Meanwhile, production in 9M22 was 9% lower than production in 9M21 mainly due to the execution of the Furnace 4 rebuild project in the 1H22.

We will optimize our production to reach the remaining target this year while still implementing high standard and safety protocols in our operation.

