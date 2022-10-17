Advanced search
    INCO   ID1000109309

PT VALE INDONESIA TBK

(INCO)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-13
6700.00 IDR   +2.68%
6700.00 IDR   +2.68%
06:03aPt Vale Indonesia Tbk : releases third quarter 2022 Production Report
PU
09/14Huayou Cobalt Inks Nickel Production Deal With Vale Indonesia
MT
09/13Nickel miner Vale Indonesia signs HPAL deal with China's Huayou
RE
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk : releases third quarter 2022 Production Report

10/17/2022 | 06:03am EDT
PT Vale releases third quarter 2022 Production Report

Jakarta, October 17th, 2022 - PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT Vale" or the "Company", IDX Ticker: INCO) announced today that it produced 17,513 metric tons ("t") of nickel in matte in the third quarter of 2022 ("3Q22").

Production Highlights

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

9M22

9M21

Nickel in matte production (t) 17,513

12,567

18,127

43,907

48,373

The production volume in 3Q22 was about 39% higher than the production volume realized in 2Q22 mainly due to the completion of Furnace 4 rebuild in June 2022 and we successfully ramped up Furnace 4 in the 3Q22. Meanwhile, production in 9M22 was 9% lower than production in 9M21 mainly due to the execution of the Furnace 4 rebuild project in the 1H22.

We will optimize our production to reach the remaining target this year while still implementing high standard and safety protocols in our operation.

For further information, please contact: Bernardus Irmanto, Chief Financial Officer ptvi.investorrelations@vale.com or visit our website at www.vale.com/indonesia

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Jakarta: Sequis Tower, 20th Floor, Unit 6 & 7, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 71, Jakarta 12190, Indonesia. T.(62) 21 524 9000 F.(62) 21 524 9020

Makassar: Jl. Somba Opu No. 281, Makassar 90113, Indonesia. T.(62) 411 366 9000 F.(62) 411 366 9020

Sorowako: Main Office Plant Site Sorowako, Luwu Timur 92984, Indonesia. T.(62) 475 332 9100 F.(62) 475 332 9575 www.vale.com/indonesia

Disclaimer

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
