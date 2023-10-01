Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Wijaya Cahaya Timber Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Wijaya Cahaya Timber Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 244 days starting from 30-JAN-2023 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

In accordance with POJK No.25/POJK.04/2017, all shareholders of the Company as parties who acquire shares at an exercise price below the initial public offering price for the Public Offering within 6 months prior to submitting a registration statement to OJK, then the shareholder is prohibited from transferring part or all of the ownership of the said shares until 8 (eight) months after the Registration Statement becomes effective.



PT Fortuna Anugrah Sumber Terpadu, PT Mandiri Sejahtera Jaya Abadi, Budi Tjahjadi, Aris Sunarko, based on their statement letter dated 23 September 2022 stated that the Company's shares they owned would not be sold within 8 months after the registration statement became effective.