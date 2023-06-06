Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIKA   ID1000107600

PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK

(WIKA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-04
394.00 IDR   +7.65%
04:12aIndonesia plans $2 billion injection for troubled state builders
RE
05/08PT Wijaya Karya Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/27WIKA Books Sales of Rp21.48 Trillion, 20.6% Growth YoY
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesia plans $2 billion injection for troubled state builders

06/06/2023 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) ministry plans to inject an additional 30.5 trillion rupiah ($2.05 billion) into two construction firms by 2024 to help shore up the companies, an official said on Monday.

On top of providing additional capital for state-owned Hutama Karya and Wijaya Karya (Wika), the government also plans to transfer its 75.35% stake in builder Waskita Karya to Hutama Karya after Waskita completes a debt restructuring, deputy minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said.

He was speaking at a hearing of parliament's committee overseeing state investments.

The companies are among Indonesia's biggest construction firms and have been overleveraged having been assigned by the government to build massive infrastructure projects such as toll roads, airports and dams.

Kartika said the government proposed to inject 12.5 trillion rupiah by early 2024 into Hutama Karya so the company could take over two toll road projects from Waskita, which has been having trouble repaying its debt.

Trading in Waskita's shares has been suspended since last month after it failed to secure bondholder approval to defer a coupon payment.

Waskita is also under investigation after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) launched a corruption probe last year into the company and its unit in relation to misuse of a bank loan.

Waskita has previously said it respects the AGO's investigation, without giving further comment.

The 12.5 trillion rupiah capital injection would be done through Hutama Karya because of the AGO's investigation, among other factors, Kartika said.

"We are not ruling out the possibility of topping up (the capital injection proposal) in case of increasing needs under the restructuring.

"We are recalculating and discussing with the finance ministry how far we are going to push in terms of capacity needed to make Waskita healthy again," Kartika told the hearing.

Separately, the ministry was conducting an investigation into Waskita and Wika's past financial statements, which had not matched real cash flows, Kartika said.

"If we find criminal element ... like fraud, we can sue past managements," he said.

SQUEEZED MARGINS

The government said last month that it had withheld a 3 trillion rupiah capital top-up for Waskita until the firm completes its debt restructuring.

The government's new capital injection proposal also included another 8 trillion rupiah for Wika to strengthen its capital position, while the firm negotiates its debt, said Kartika. The government controls 65.05% of Wika.

The ministry also requested 10 trillion rupiah for Hutama Karya in fiscal year 2024 to fund operational expenses, according to its presentation materials to parliament.

Wika's Corporate Secretary Mahendra Vijaya said a financial investigation was within the authority of the SOEs ministry, adding that the firm welcomed the planned capital injection.

Ermy Puspa Yunita, spokesperson for Waskita, on Tuesday said the firm fully supports steps taken the by the SOEs ministry to improve its financial condition, adding its financial reports have always complied with regulations and have been independently audited.

Hutama Karya did not respond to requests for comment.

Ratings agencies have warned for years that Indonesian state construction firms' balance sheets were deteriorating amid extensive borrowing to fund an infrastructure push led by President Joko Widodo's government.

However, Kartika blamed the situation on an ultra-competitive market that has squeezed margins.

Any capital injection into state companies must be approved by parliament.

($1 = 14,877.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Susan Fenton)

By Bernadette Christina and Stefanno Sulaiman


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK -2.69% 5425 End-of-day quote.9.82%
PT WASKITA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK -1.94% 202 End-of-day quote.-43.89%
PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK 7.65% 394 End-of-day quote.-50.75%
TOPIX INDEX 0.74% 2236.28 Delayed Quote.17.34%
All news about PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK
04:12aIndonesia plans $2 billion injection for troubled state builders
RE
05/08PT Wijaya Karya Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/27WIKA Books Sales of Rp21.48 Trillion, 20.6% Growth YoY
AQ
03/24PT Wijaya Karya Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/13Indonesia, China agree $1.2 billion cost overrun for high-speed train - official
RE
01/03Indonesia rail company gets $200 million capital top up for China-backed project
RE
2022PGE to increase GPP capacity in South Sumatra for NZE
AQ
2022WIKA Achieves Rp865 Billion Operating Income
AQ
2022PT Wijaya Karya Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 20..
CI
2022Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. - Award of Package 6, Patimban Port Development Proj..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 24 543 B 1,65 B 1,65 B
Net income 2023 295 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2023 19 519 B 1,32 B 1,32 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 3 534 B 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 277
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 394,00 IDR
Average target price 849,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agung Budi Waskito President Director
Adityo Kusumo Director-Finance & Risk Management
Jarot Widyoko President Commissioner
Hananto Aji Director-Operations I
Harum Akhmad Zuhdi Director-Operation II
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK-50.75%238
VINCI14.63%65 118
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.76%38 140
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.50%36 005
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.26.32%26 143
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED40.11%25 641
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer