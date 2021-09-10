Log in
PT Wijaya Karya Persero Tbk : Inaugurating Paselloreng Dam, President Supports South Sulawesi as National Food Barn

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
President Joko Widodo accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated the Paselloreng Dam in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The dam, which was built since 2015 and has been equipped with the Gilireng Irrigation Weir, is believed to support South Sulawesi as anational food barn.

The President explained that the Paselloreng Dam is a dam with a large enough capacity of up to 138 million cubic meters and an inundation area of 1,258 hectares.Through this capacity, the Paselloreng Dam is believed to be able to irrigate 8,500 hectares of rice fields and increase the planting frequency of local farmers.

Disclaimer

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
