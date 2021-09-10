PT Wijaya Karya Persero Tbk : Inaugurating Paselloreng Dam, President Supports South Sulawesi as National Food Barn

President Joko Widodo accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated the Paselloreng Dam in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The dam, which was built since 2015 and has been equipped with the Gilireng Irrigation Weir, is believed to support South Sulawesi as anational food barn.

The President explained that the Paselloreng Dam is a dam with a large enough capacity of up to 138 million cubic meters and an inundation area of 1,258 hectares.Through this capacity, the Paselloreng Dam is believed to be able to irrigate 8,500 hectares of rice fields and increase the planting frequency of local farmers.