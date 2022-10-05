Advanced search
    WIKA   ID1000107600

PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK

(WIKA)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-04
930.00 IDR   -0.53%
10/05Pt Wijaya Karya Persero Tbk : Indonesian President Joko Widodo Inaugurates Halim Perdanakusuma Airport Revitalization Project
PU
09/02WIKA Books Sales of Rp7.18 Trillion in Q2-2022
AQ
08/30PT Wijaya Karya Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
PT Wijaya Karya Persero Tbk : Indonesian President Joko Widodo Inaugurates Halim Perdanakusuma Airport Revitalization Project

10/05/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo inaugurated the Halim Perdanakusuma Airport Revitalization Project which was built by WIKA KSO in Jakarta on Wednesday (5/10).

The inauguration was also witnessed by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, National Police Chief Gen. Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Marshal of the TNI Fadjar Prasetyo, President Director of WIKA Agung Budi Waskito, Director of Operations I WIKA Hananto Aji, and President Director of PT. PP Novel Arsyad.

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said the design of the new VVIP terminal carried local wisdom with a modern touch. This new VVIP terminal will increase Indonesia's confidence as a host when welcoming important state guests in the Indonesian Presidency at the G-20 Summit.

Meanwhile, as the implementing contractor, WIKA KSO is responsible for runway repairs, taxiway repairs, drainage system repairs, arrangement of other facilities, increasing aircraft parking capacity (apron), and renovation of the Naratetama and Naratama buildings.

Especially for the renovation of the Naratetama and Naratama buildings, WIKA Gedung as part of the WIKA Group takes part in the scope of architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, and landscape works.

"The Halim Airport Revitalization Project reflects the WIKA Group's capacity to complete projects according to the time and quality targets set by the Ministry of Transportation," explained Agung Budi Waskito, WIKA's President Director.

Agung continued that currently WIKA is also focusing on completing projects supporting the G20 Presidency, including the Revitalization of the Ngurah Rai International Airport VVIP Terminal, Bali Road and Bridge Preservation, and Labuan Bajo Road and Bridge.

Disclaimer

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 02:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 497 B 1,41 B 1,41 B
Net income 2022 392 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
Net Debt 2022 19 246 B 1,27 B 1,27 B
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 8 341 B 549 M 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 184
Free-Float 21,9%
Technical analysis trends PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 930,00 IDR
Average target price 1 272,14 IDR
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agung Budi Waskito President Director
Adityo Kusumo Director-Finance & Risk Management
Jarot Widyoko President Commissioner
Hananto Aji Director-Operations I
Suryo Hapsoro Tri Utomo Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) TBK-15.84%551
VINCI-9.91%47 954
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.24%32 316
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 357
QUANTA SERVICES18.64%19 455
FERROVIAL, S.A.-13.35%17 324