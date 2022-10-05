PT Wijaya Karya Persero Tbk : Indonesian President Joko Widodo Inaugurates Halim Perdanakusuma Airport Revitalization Project

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo inaugurated the Halim Perdanakusuma Airport Revitalization Project which was built by WIKA KSO in Jakarta on Wednesday (5/10).

The inauguration was also witnessed by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, National Police Chief Gen. Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Marshal of the TNI Fadjar Prasetyo, President Director of WIKA Agung Budi Waskito, Director of Operations I WIKA Hananto Aji, and President Director of PT. PP Novel Arsyad.

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said the design of the new VVIP terminal carried local wisdom with a modern touch. This new VVIP terminal will increase Indonesia's confidence as a host when welcoming important state guests in the Indonesian Presidency at the G-20 Summit.

Meanwhile, as the implementing contractor, WIKA KSO is responsible for runway repairs, taxiway repairs, drainage system repairs, arrangement of other facilities, increasing aircraft parking capacity (apron), and renovation of the Naratetama and Naratama buildings.

Especially for the renovation of the Naratetama and Naratama buildings, WIKA Gedung as part of the WIKA Group takes part in the scope of architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, and landscape works.

"The Halim Airport Revitalization Project reflects the WIKA Group's capacity to complete projects according to the time and quality targets set by the Ministry of Transportation," explained Agung Budi Waskito, WIKA's President Director.

Agung continued that currently WIKA is also focusing on completing projects supporting the G20 Presidency, including the Revitalization of the Ngurah Rai International Airport VVIP Terminal, Bali Road and Bridge Preservation, and Labuan Bajo Road and Bridge.