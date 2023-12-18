JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Monday suspended trading of securities of state-owned construction firm Wijaya Karya after the company postponed a debt principal payment, according to IDX's statement.

The debt is an Islamic bond, known as sukuk, that the company issued in 2020, IDX said, adding that "the postponement indicates that there are problems with the continuity of the company's business".

The suspension is effective immediately, IDX said.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)