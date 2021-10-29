Improving Digital Literacy in Cirebon Raya XL Axiata 4G Network Covers 95% Villages in Regency/City

XL Axiata continues to strengthen its internet network to help increase digital literacy for the people of Cirebon Raya up to the rural areas. A quality internet network and increasing digital literacy will boost productivity and help people adapt to various means of the digital economy. Currently, XL Axiata's 4G network has reached 95% of villages in five cities/regencies, operating a total of more than 1,300 4G BTS.

Cirebon, 28 October 2021. PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) continues to encourage the availability of 4G networks in five areas of city/regency in Cirebon Raya, West Java. In the area known as Ciayumajakuning (Cirebon, Indramayu, Majalengka, to Kuningan City and Regencies), currently XL Axiata's 4G network has reached 95% of the total 1,343 villages, operating more than 1,300 4G BTS.

XL Axiata Central Region Group Head, Bambang Parikesit said, "Cirebon Raya is one of the areas that is our main concern in West Java because it has great economic potential. Therefore, XL Axiata will continue to strengthen the 4G network in this area so that it can contribute to the increase of digital literacy for people who live in remote villages. A quality internet network and increasing digital literacy will boost productivity and help people adapt to various means of the digital economy."

According to Bambang, out of a total of 1,343 villages in the five cities/regencies, the XL Axiata 4G network is already available in around 1,300 villages. A total of 60 villages of which are areas that have only been reached in the last two years. XL Axiata will continue to expand until it reaches most of the existing villages. In addition, network quality improvements are also continuously carried out for areas that were previously served and experienced an increase in internet traffic.

Improvement of network quality, among others, is carried out through fiberization to all BTS. Fiberization aims, among others, to increase the capacity of the 4G network so that data quality is maximized. The 4G network that will be connected to the fiber optic network in the Cirebon Raya area will continue to grow considering the need to improve the quality of data services in line with the significant increase in data traffic throughout the region. In addition, 4G capacity upgrades will also continue to be carried out with a concentration in densely populated areas. In the last two years, the average data traffic has increased by 130% in this region, with the highest growth being in Cirebon.

With a total of more than 1,300 BTS throughout Cirebon Raya area. XL Axiata has served more than 1.9 million customers. Most of the customers are in Cirebon Regency and City with a total of almost 830 thousand customers, followed by Indramayu with more than 650 thousand customers, and Kuningan and Majalengka with around 240 thousand customers each.

"This year, the XL Axiata 4G network has even reached many new points in Cirebon Raya, such as Sidamukti Village, Panyingkiran District, and Cimuncang Village District of Malausma located in Majalengka Regency. In addition to the agricultural sector, these two areas are famous for processing local handicrafts from palm fiber. This year, precisely in Cirebon, the XL Axiata network has reached Pegambiran and Panjunan Villages, Lemahwungkuk District," added Bambang.

As one of the agglomeration areas that directly connects several provinces on the north coast of Java, Cirebon Raya surely has enormous economic and social potential. Leading sectors in this region include agriculture, industry, fisheries, to mining. There is also a tourism sector that supports the city of Cirebon.

Services for Community of Cirebon Raya

To support the work process of MSME actors, XL Axiata Business Solutions comes with special services for micro-entrepreneurs spread throughout Indonesia. This program is a special package for MSMEs with unlimited benefits for WhatsApp, telephone, SMS, a large data quota, and there is a bundling with Microsoft 365. Various MSME segments such as shoe craftsmen, handicrafts, home-based snack manufacturers, and others have taken advantage of this program.

Meanwhile, to support various community activities, XL Axiata now has a number of product choices that can be utilized, including for students. For XL products, there are various choices of the Xtra Combo Lite 28GB flagship package with a price range of IDR 60,000. With this package, people can enjoy "real unlimited" access to various applications such as Whatsapp, Line, Instagram, Youtube to Netflix.

"This package is truly unlimited, meaning customers will get the benefit of unlimited internet access for 30 days to a wide selection of popular applications today. Customers can freely access Whatsapp, Line, Instagram, Gojek, Facebook, and video streaming applications such as Youtube, Netflix, Vidio to Viu without worrying even though the main quota has run out," explained Head of Sales for XL Axiata of Cirebon area, Dwianto Patria Awang Sisna.

For postpaid services, XL Prioritas offers the superior product myPRIO X Unlimited which consists of Silver X, Gold X, Platinum X, Diamond X, and Ultima X with prices starting from IDR. 80,000, one of the advantages is being able to enjoy unlimited internet access. Next is AXIS Bronet, which is well-known among millennials. This product offers a choice of quotas starting from 2GB for an active period of 60 days for Cirebon, Majalengka, Kuningan, to Indramayu and 3GB specifically for customers in Cirebon City with prices starting from IDR 13,000. Customers can enjoy various bonus quotas for education, video conferencing, games, Tiktok and are equipped with an additional quota of 2GB per month that can be obtained through AXISNET.

All of these packages can be obtained at more than 4,600 credit stores spread across all districts in Cirebon, Majalengka, Kuningan, and Indramayu. The public can also directly visit the XL Center Cirebon, located at Jl Tuparev no 87 Cirebon, XL Center Indramayu, located at Jl DI Panjaitan No 44B Indramayu, and XL Center Kuningan, located at Jl Siliwangi No 293 Kuningan, West Java. Internet cards from XL and AXIS are also very easy to obtain, both at kiosks selling cellular products, to supermarkets in the three regions.