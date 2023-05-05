PT XL Axiata Tbk : 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders XL Axiata to Change the Composition of Directors and Distribute Dividend of IDR 551.7 Billion

The meeting again approved the use of 50% of profits after adjustments, to be distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company's decision to provide dividends is a form of appreciation to shareholders who have supported the company to continue to grow and develop to date.

Jakarta, 5th May 2023. PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) today, Friday (5/5) is holding the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Meeting). The meeting which took place online has six agenda items that have been approved at the Meeting, including approval of changes to the composition of the board of directors and dividends sharing for shareholders in the amount of IDR 551.7 billion or 50% of profits after adjustments.

President Director & CEO of XL Axiata, Dian Siswarini said, "This year, the Meeting again approved the use of 50% of profits after adjustments, to be shared as dividends to shareholders. The company's decision to provide dividends is a form of appreciation to shareholders who have supported the company to continue to grow and develop to date. The total dividend is approximately IDR. 551.7 billion, which is equivalent to IDR. 42 per share. We will use the rest of the other profits as a General Reserve Allocation of IDR 100 million and the rest is recorded in the Retained Earnings Balance to support the Company's business development."

In more detail regarding the decisions of the Meeting, in the first agenda, the Meeting approved the Company's Annual Report Including the Supervisory Report of the Board of Commissioners, as well as ratified the Company's Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022. In addition, the Meeting also granted the release and complete disclaimer of liability (volledig acquit et de charge) to members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company for the management and supervision carried out during the 2022 financial year.

In the second agenda item, the Meeting approved the determination of the Company's net profit for the financial year ending December 31, 2022, with the following conditions:

50% of the profit after adjustment that is for IDR 551,726,000,000 ( five hundred fifty-one billion seven hundred twenty-six million Rupiah) (rounded) will be distributed to the shareholders as dividends, where it is equivalent to IDR 42 ( forty-two Rupiah ) per share sheet.

To grant the power and authority to the Board of Directors with the right of substitution to determine the schedule and regulate the procedure for paying the cash dividends to the Company's Shareholders who are registered in the Register of Shareholders by applicable regulations.

The Meeting also approved the Allocation of General Reserves of IDR. 100,000,000 (one hundred million Rupiah)(rounded) to be recorded in Retained Earnings Balance to support the Company's business development.

In the third agenda item, the Meeting appointed Public Accounting Firm Tanudiredja, Wibisana, Rintis & Partners (a member firm of the PricewaterhouseCoopers global network) as the Company's external auditor with Public Accountant Mr. Lok Budianto, S.E., Ak., CPA, to audit the Company's Financial Statements for Fiscal Year ending on 31 December 2023 and an audit of other financial statements required by the Company.

The fourth item on the agenda is an accountability report on the realization of the use of proceeds from (1) Shelf Bonds II XL Axiata Tranche I Year 2022, (2) Shelf Sukuk Ijarah III Tranche I Year 2022, and (3) Capital Increase With Right Issue III of PT XL Axiata Tbk

The fifth agenda item of the Meeting grants power and authority to the Company's Board of Commissioners to determine the amount of salary, bonuses, and other benefits for members of the Company's Board of Directors. The meeting also granted power and authority to the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee to determine the amount of salary, bonuses, and other benefits for members of the Company's Board of Commissioners, by the structure and amount of remuneration based on the Company's remuneration policy for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

Furthermore, through the sixth item on the agenda, the Meeting approved changes to the composition of the Board of Directors. This change is related to the replacement of the Director of Finance following Budi Pramantika's resignation. As his replacement is Feiruz Ikhwan, a professional who previously had a career in several companies under Axiata Group Bhd, including at XL Axiata. Before re-joining XL Axiata, Feiruz Ikhwan served as Chief Financial Officer and Acting CEO of Smart Axiata in Cambodia.

The following is the new composition of XL Axiata Board of Directors and effective since the Meeting closed:

President Director : Dian Siswarini

Director : Feiruz Ikhwan

Director : Abhijit Jayant Navalekar

Director : Yessie Dianty Yosetya

Director : David Arcelus Oses

Director : I Gede Darmayusa

Meanwhile, for the Board of Commissioners, there is no change. The following is the composition of the XL Axiata Board of Commissioners:

President Commissioner : Dr. Muhamad Chatib Basri

Commissioner : Vivek Sood

Commissioner : Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya

Commissioner : Dr. David Robert Dean

Independent Commissioner : Muliadi Rahardja

Independent Commissioner : Yasmin Stamboel Wirjawan

Independent Commissioner: Julianto Sidarto