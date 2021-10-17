PT XL Axiata Tbk : Achieving Opportunity in Video Streaming Services XL Axiata and Vision+ Collaborate in Launching Bundling Package

Jakarta, 16 October 2021 . PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) continues to strengthen its Over The Top (OTT) and entertainment services business, in line with the increasing trend of demand from customers and the public. Therefore, one of the strategic steps taken is to collaborate with Vision+, one of the leading subscription video streaming platforms in Indonesia. The collaboration between the two companies has resulted in XL and AXIS data package bundling products through the Vision+ streaming platform that can be enjoyed by the public starting October 15, 2021.

Director & Chief Commercial Officer of XL Axiata, David Arcelus Oses said, "We wish the collaboration with Vision+ will make it easier for customers to access entertainment services in the form of mobile video streaming using smartphones. It should be noted that access to video streaming services is one of the services that has experienced a significant increase in the past year, since people have had to stay indoors more because of the pandemic. Therefore, we see that there are potential business opportunities in video streaming services."

David added, Vision+ is one of the most complete video streaming service provider platforms in Indonesia. Therefore, XL Axiata is optimistic that the cooperation between the two parties will be able to produce prospective results in the future. Vision+ is very strong in terms of content and video streaming platforms, and XL Axiata has a large potential customer base in all segments, as well as a very wide quality data network that extends to remote areas.

Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo as Managing Director of Vision+ said, "The launch of the bundling package with XL Axiata is Vision+'s step in providing services that are not only easy but also profitable for customers. Because in one bundling there is already a Vision+ Premium subscription package and a Data package from XL or AXIS, so the price offered is much more economical. An OTT platform such as Vision+ and a telecommunication operator such as XL Axiata certainly have a very close relationship because they need each other. Thus this collaboration will provide significant growth for Vision+ and XL Axiata."

Vision+ presents a variety of quality shows ranging from the most complete local TV, International channels, Premium channels, more than 10,000 hours of films and series as well as original series with new titles every month. Vision+ management is optimistic that the collaboration of bundling packages with XL Axiata will increasingly provide convenience and comfort for users who want to enjoy their favorite and quality content.

The bundling packages are available as follows:

7 days- Premium Package, data quota of 1 GB price of IDR 1,000

7 days-Premium Package, data quota of 2GB price of IDR 7,000

7 days-Premium Package, data quota of 5 GB price of IDR 20,000

To be able to purchase this bundling, XL and AXIS users can purchase Vision+ Premium vouchers on the MyXL and AXISNET applications. Then redeem the voucher in the Vision+ application.

By purchasing the bundling package, customers will get benefits in the form of access to watch TV broadcasts, premium channels and video on demand, and customers can also re-watch programs that have been previously watched, 7 days after being broadcasted through the Catch Up feature.

Currently, XL Axiata's telecommunications and data network has reached more than 60,800 villages/urban villages in more than 5,700 districts and 459 cities/districts in all provinces from Sabang to Merauke. XL Axiata's total fiber optic backbone network reaches more than 103 thousand kilometers, and is supported by more than 156 thousand BTS, including more than 65 thousand of them 4G BTS, to serve more than 56 million customers.