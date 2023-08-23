Medan, 21 August 2023. PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) has released an electronic SIM card or e-SIM service a few months ago. By using an e-SIM, customers do not have to buy a physical SIM card at the store. To facilitate customers who want to use the e-SIM service, all XL Centers in Sumatra can serve the change of physical cards to e-SIM.

Group Head of XL Axiata West Region, Desy Sari Dewi said, "XL Axiata has provided an e-SIM service, so customers don't need to use a physical card on their smartphone. The e-SIM service can also save phone numbers, activate internet packages, SMS and make phone calls using credit to access the telephone network without using a physical SIM card. Previously, it must be ensured that the smartphone supports e-SIM technology and the official IMEI."

The advantages of using e-SIM include a fast and instant purchase process, meaning that customers do not need to come to the store and there is no physical card delivery process. recognllen Get a bigger and longer loyalty quota bonus for 1 year. For iPhone users, you can now use 2 numbers at once, 1 physical card and 1 e-SIM.

For now, only certain types of authorised smartphones can use e-SIM, including iPhone, Samsung, Huawei and others. To find out more about the types of smartphones that can use e-SIM, customers can find out throughwww.xl.co.id/esim.

How to register and activate e-SIM

Here's how to register and activate e-SIM into your smartphone:

After making a purchase at store.xl.co.id, the eSIM QR code will be sent to the email that the customer entered during the purchase.

Open the settings on the device, select the connection/mobile menu, select additional mobile plans and select use QR code.

Make sure your device is connected to the internet because the e-SIM activation process requires an internet connection to download your e-SIM profile from the server.

Scan the QR code or enter the activation code on the customer's device.

The device will download the customer's e-SIM profile.

After success, prepaid registration via SMS to 4444 in the format: DAFTAR#NIK#KK Number or via the xlasiata.co.id/registrasi website.

After successfully scanning the QR code and registering for dukcapil, the number and data package on the XL e-SIM will be automatically activated and can be used.

New XL Center in Medan

To facilitate customers in Medan and North Sumatra in general, XL Axiata opened a second new XL Center in Medan. To be precise, this customer service centre is present at Plaza Medan Fair, 4th floor. Operating hours, from 11.00 to 20.00 WIB.

"Considering the high demand for customers in Medan and its surroundings, we opened a new XL Center at Plaza Medan Fair, Medan. This location is very well known by the wider community and easy to find. In this facility, customers can get a variety of services related to their needs for XL Axiata services, both for purchasing products, solutions to problems or complaints that occur, to other related information," said Group Head of XL Axiata West Region, Desy Sari Dewi.

Throughout Sumatra, there are a total of 17 XL Centers spread across Banda Aceh, Medan, Pematang Siantar, Batam, Bintan, Pekanbaru, Dumai, Padang, Bukittinggi, Jambi, Bengkulu, Palembang, Pangkalpinang, Tanjung Pandan and Bandar Lampung.