PT XL Axiata Tbk : Network Expansion in Sumatera XL Axiata 4G Network Serves 82% of Villages in Rokan Hulu

Rokan Hulu Regency is one of the priority areas for XL Axiata's 4G network expansion in Sumatra. The XL Axiata 4G network is now available in 114 villages spread across 12 districts. The demand for XL Axiata data services is moderately high in this area, where data traffic has increased by 338 percent in the last two years.

Pekanbaru, September 11th 2021. PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) continues to build a 4G network to remote areas in Sumatra, including the Riau Province. One of the areas in the province that is of concern to XL Axiata is Rokan Hulu Regency. A total of 114 villages in 12 districts have been reached by the XL Axiata 4G network. In addition to the expansion of services coverage, network development in this regency is also aimed at improving network quality in areas previously covered and experiencing traffic increase. This initiative is part of the implementation of XL Axiata's commitment to enter the age of 25 in an effort to Build a Digital Indonesia.

XL Axiata West Region Group Head, Desy Sari Dewi, said, 'This means that currently there are around 82% of the total villages in Rokan Hulu Regency that have been served by XL Axiata. This number will continue to grow considering that we will continue to expand the 4G network in the future, in line with the high demand for XL Axiata services by the people of Rokan Hulu. This can be seen from the high traffic of data service usage by customers in the last two years, which is up to around 338%.'

According to Desy, to serve customers in Rokan Hulu, the XL Axiata network is currently supported by a total of around 170 BTS , including around 65 4G BTS. In the last two years, the number of BTS has increased by 20 units, including 20 4G BTS. Meanwhile, in terms of regional expansion, in the last two years there have been additional new areas consisting of 5 villages and 1 district. Meanwhile, in urban areas such as the district capital, Pasir Pengaraian, the addition of BTS is intended to maintain network quality given the increasing traffic. XL Axiata is a communication solution in all areas of Rokan Hulu Regency, including in palm oil and rubber plantation areas that are already connected by the XL Axiata network.

Fiberization of the 4G network has also been running in the Riau Province area, including Rokan Hulu and fiberization continues to be carried out from existing BTS. Technically, fiberization is an effort to modernize the network by connecting BTS via fiber lines, including regenerating BTS devices. With fiberization, the quality of the data network can be improved so that the quality of service that can be felt by customers also increases.

'So now the quality of XL Axiata's 4G network in Pasir Pangaraian is good. The local community and Rokan Hulu Regency in general should not hesitate to take advantage of XL Axiata services. We are committed to maintaining services so that customers really get the benefits, especially during a pandemic like today, data and internet services are the main needs so that we can stay productive. In addition to Rokan Hulu Regency, XL Axiata is also expanding its network by adding BTS in Kampar Regency, Indragiri Hulu Regency and Kuantan Sengingi Regency, so that more people can enjoy XL Axiata services in the Riau Province area,' Desy continued.

Special Promo of XL Axiata Product

Currently, there is a product promo that can be used by customers and the Rokan Hulu community, namely the XL Xtra Combo Lite Card at a price of around 65 thousand. The benefit offered by this product is that customers get a 40GB Unlimited quota.

To ensure that people and customers can easily get XL Axiata products, currently in Rokan Hulu there are around 461 credit shops that provide XL Axiata products. These shops are spread out to the districts and villages that are already covered by XL Axiata services. Through these distribution network stores, customers can also get information and also submit complaints, which the store manager will then forward it to XL Axiata customer service. The distance from Pekanbaru to Pasir Pangaraian, the capital city of Rokan Hulu, is 168 km, it can be reached in 4 hours by car.

Throughout Riau Province, XL Axiata has 430 thousand subscribers. To support services in this region, XL Axiata operates a total of around 4,000 BTS, including 1,800 4G BTS. The five cities/regencies with the most customers in this province are Pekanbaru City, Kampar Regency, Bengkalis Regency, Indragiri Hulu Regency, Pelalawan Regency.