PT XL Axiata Tbk : Post-Earthquake in West Pasaman XL Axiata Ensures Normal Network Returns and Distributes Emergency Donation

West Pasaman, 27 February 2022. PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) ensured that, as of Sunday morning (27/2), telecommunication and data networks had resumed normal operations, following the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra, Friday morning (25/2). Shortly after the strong earthquake occurred, services had problems due to power outages. The XL Axiata team in the field has immediately carried out recovery efforts shortly after the service was detected to be interrupted. The XL Axiata team continues to work as much as possible to restore services in West Pasaman.

XL Axiata West Region Group Head, Desy Sari Dewi, said, "Until this Sunday afternoon, we make sure the network is back to normal so that the people of West Pasaman can use it to communicate. As part of the West Pasaman community, XL Axiata expresses its deepest condolences for the earthquake that caused casualties and damage. Our team, including in the field, is currently working hard to ensure network conditions at the disaster site."

Desy added that network recovery is a priority for the XL Axiata team in the field in order that it can be immediately utilized by the community, as well as to support the emergency response process and the handling of victims by the relevant authorities. Even though the network has been restored, the XL Axiata technical team in the field is still on standby to anticipate aftershocks. In addition, the XL Axiata team also ensures the availability of starter packs and top-up credit as well as XL and AXIS packages at stores in the West Pasaman area.

In the West Pasaman Regency area, XL Axiata has more than 140 BTS, more than 70 of which are 4G LTE. Meanwhile, throughout West Sumatra Province, XL Axiata has a total of more than 3,300 BTS, of which 1,700 BTS is 4G LTE.

XL Axiata Employees Distributes Assistance

XL Axiata employees through the XL Axiata Ta'lim Council (MTXL) again distribute emergency assistance for residents affected by disasters. This week (27/02) the XL Axiata team will immediately deliver aid to locations in need. Meanwhile, the assistance will focus on being distributed to the areas of Kajai and Talu Villages, Talamau District, West Pasaman Regency which are the most affected areas, where dozens of houses were heavily damaged and many residents were injured and evacuated.

According to the Head of MTXL Axiata, YanuarTirtaKumaya, this assistance distributed is the collection result of infaq funds from XL Axiata employees which are routinely collected every month and managed by his party to be distributed to people who are entitled to receive it. Assistances in the form of basic daily needs such as rice, cooking oil, tea, sardines, chicken eggs, sugar and coffee are urgently needed for the people who are currently affected by the earthquake in West Pasaman. Hope this asssistance is useful.