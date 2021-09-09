PT XL Axiata Tbk : Simultaneously in Medan XL Axiata Holds Vaccination Centre and Introduction of 5G Network

XL Axiata simultaneously held two important events in Medan, North Sumatra, namely Indonesia Bangkit Vaccination Centre (SVIB) Program and the introduction and dissemination of the 5G network availability. The Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out for two months at the H Adam Malik Hospital and in a number of districts. Meanwhile, the introduction of 5G services took place at XL Center Diponegoro, open to all XL Axiata subscribers and Medan residents.

Medan, September 8th 2021 . PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) continues Indonesia Bangkit Vaccination Centre (SVIB) Program to support the government in accelerating and distributing Covid-19 vaccinations. After previously taking place for about four months at RSUI Depok, West Java, now XL Axiata is again holding the same program in Medan City, North Sumatra. This program will be implemented for two months starting from 8 September to 3 November 2021 at the Central General Hospital (RSUP) H Adam Malik. SVIB received support from the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes), Medan City Government (Pemko Medan), H Adam Malik Hospital, North Sumatra Provincial Government, North Sumatra Regional Police (Polda Sumut) and is supported by other partners.

The opening of SVIB event was opened directly by the Mayor of Medan, Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution at Medan Selayang District office, Wednesday (8/9). Present at this event were Director & Chief Technology Officer of XL Axiata, I Gede Darmayusa, Chief of Regional Police (Kapolda) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Inspector General. Pol. Drs. R.Z. Panca Putra Simanjuntak, M.Si, and General Director of RSUP H Adam Malik, dr. Zainal Safri, SpPD-KKV, SpJP(K).

Director & Chief Technology Officer of XL Axiata, I Gede Darmayusa, said, 'The implementation of this program is a form of our commitment as businesses to support the government in encouraging the acceleration of the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination program for the Indonesian people. We work together to make this program a success, so that the COVID-19 pandemic can be resolved more quickly, especially in the Sumatra area. We are very aware that solving the COVID-19 problem cannot be done alone, but must be done together according to their respective competencies with a collaborative spirit.'

The implementation of the SVIB was carried out in the Pavilion Building of the H Adam Malik Hospital and several districts in accordance with the direction of the Mayor of Medan. Some of these districts include Medan Selayang, Medan Sunggal, Medan Johor, and Medan Tembung. Within a day, the vaccination centre at RSUP H Adam Malik will be able to inject up to 500 people per day, while injections in the districts are prepared for 200 people per day.

To be able to take part in the vaccination at the SVIB, residents can register online through the www.xlaxiata.co.id/indonesiabangkit page with the provisions, among others, that they are 12 years old and above, Indonesian citizens that is proven by their NIK, and complete personal data validation and verification of health condition of vaccination participant candidates. Prior to the injection of the vaccine, participants will undergo a physical condition check carried out according to health standards by the health worker at the relevant location. SVIB operates every Monday to Friday (excluding holidays), from 08.00 AM to 03.00 PM.

Introduction of 5G Network in Medan

XL Axiata continues to expand its 5G network in Indonesia. After being present in several cities in Java, XL Axiata is now holding an introduction to the availability of 5G networks in Medan. The Mayor of Medan, Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution, tried directly the sophistication of 5G services demo at the XL Center Diponegoro, Medan. At the introduction to 5G network in Medan, joint communication using video conference facilities on the 5G network was also carried out with the President Director & CEO of XL Axiata, Dian Siswarini and representatives of the Ministry of Health in Jakarta. Also accompanying this event was the Chief Human Capital Officer of XL Axiata, M. Hira Kurnia. This program is part of the implementation of XL Axiata's commitment to enter the age of 25 years in an effort to Build a Digital Indonesia.

I Gede Darmayusa said that the 5G service demonstration in Medan was held in the context of 5G networks and services dissemination to the people of Medan in particular and even North Sumatra. This is also one of the stages of XL Axiata's preparation to roll out 5G services commercially and massively later. Furthermore, after Medan, Banjarmasin and Makassar, XL Axiata will continue to gradually expand outreach to other cities so that XL Axiata's 5G services can be enjoyed in more locations in Indonesia.

At the demo location, subscribers who already have a smartphone that supports XL Axiata 5G can try XL Axiata 5G services directly from the subscriber's handset, for other subscribers who don't have a supporting 5G device, they can experience 5G XL Axiata through various 5G service demos that are displayed, as well as education related to 5G from XL Axiata customer care representatives. For demo at XL Center Diponegoro at Diponegoro Street No. 5 Medan, North Sumatra, subscribers can try the cloud gaming demo, 4K video streaming, 360 degree camera and live video streaming and VR experience.

Previously, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics of the Republic of Indonesia (Kominfo) stated that XL Axiata had passed the Operational Feasibility Test (ULO) to deploy 5G networks in Indonesia. The 5G ULO pass is stated in the Operational Eligibility Certificate (SKLO) received by XL Axiata management. Besides Medan, Banjarmasin and Makassar, since 18 August 2021, XL Axiata 5G demos are also available in Jakarta, Depok, Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Surabaya. XL Axiata 5G service is available at XL Center locations in these cities.

XL Axiata will accelerate the preparation of the required ecosystem, including fiber networks and network modernization, collaborating with device providers in providing 5G smartphone devices so that customers and the public can easily get them, providing human resources up to education to increase public understanding of the benefits of 5G technology in order to support daily life.

Currently, XL Axiata has more than 56 million subscribers, supported by more than 156 thousand BTS, including more than 65 thousand 4G BTS. XL Axiata's 4G LTE network also continues to be expanded, and currently it has reached more than 458 cities/districts in various regions in Indonesia. XL Axiata will continue to improve and develop its network in order to improve stability, network capacity, and service quality in line with the continued increase in data service traffic.