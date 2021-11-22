PT XL Axiata Tbk : Social Action of XL Axiata Employees Sending Staple Foods for Flood Victims in Various Areas and Donation of Drinking Water Facilities

Jakarta, 20 November 2021. Employees of PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) through the Taklim Council (MTXL) participated in distributing aid to communities affected by floods in a number of areas. This humanitarian aid has been distributed to Batu, East Java and followed to Sanggau, West Kalimantan. All of this assistance began to be distributed in stages since the beginning of November 2021.

XL Axiata's Head of Bid Management & Business Intelligence as well as MTXL Chair, Yanuar Tirta Kumaya said, "As part of the XL Axiata big family, MTXL continues to be committed to being present in the community, especially in dealing with various social problems and disasters. Through MTXL, employees take the initiative to immediately distribute aid to people in need."

The aid distributed was mainly in the form of staple foods and medicines, as well as some emergency necessities, such as fast food, bottled drinking water, and toiletries. In order to reach the residents in the right way, assistance is distributed through authorized officers.

In Batu, East Java, aid was sent to residents of Bulukerto Village, Bumiaji District. As for Sanggau, assistance from XL Axiata employees will later be distributed through the community post in Sentana Village, Kapuas District.

Meanwhile, the company ensures that currently services remain normal in most flood-affected areas. The XL Axiata team strives to maintain the quality of telecommunication and data networks in disaster-affected areas, both by ensuring the operation of infrastructure and by network engineering.

Anticipatory measures have been carried out by the XL Axiata technical team to deal with various possible natural disasters in a number of disaster-prone areas throughout the province since the start of increasing rainfall. This needs to be done to ensure the condition of network infrastructure, as well as to distribute aid to communities affected by disasters.

Aid of Ready-to-Drink Water Facility

Meanwhile, seeing the high demand for ready-to-drink water in various regions, MTXL has gradually distributed assistance in the form of a ready-to-drink water filter machine or reverse osmosis (RO). From this RO system, it produces water filtration with high filtration power which is not only able to purify but also filter large molecules so that it produces water that is safe for consumption.

For the initial stage, the distribution of RO is carried out in five mosques spread across the city of Bandung and its surroundings. In collaboration with the WIN Inovasi Nusantara Foundation in Bandung, the aid will be distributed to the Daarut Tauhid Mosque, the Cipaganti Grand Mosque, the Al Murobbi Mosque, the Al Manar Mosque, and the KM 97 Al Miraj Mosque.

The existence of this ready-to-drink water filter machine is expected to be a solution for the Mosque Prosperity Council (DKM) in ensuring the availability of drinking water to the community, especially pilgrims and breadwinners around the mosque, such as offline motorcycle taxi drivers, online motorcycle taxis drivers, and street vendors.

This donation was sourced from employee infaq managed by the XL Axiata Taklim Council (MTXL), with the existence of this filtration machine, it is expected to be a solution to the needs of the surrounding community in getting a free supply of drinking water without having to incur additional costs. Moreover, this donation is also expected to be able to ease the cost and operational burden of DKM in the provision of drinking water.