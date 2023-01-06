Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT XL Axiata Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXCL   ID1000102502

PT XL AXIATA TBK

(EXCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-04
2290.00 IDR   -2.14%
04:21aPt Xl Axiata Tbk : XL Axiata Introduces Self-Network Repair Feature Fast Solution for XL Axiata Customers for a Stable Internet Connection
PU
2022Nomura Adjusts XL Axiata's Price Target to IDR2,600 From IDR4,625, Keeps at Buy
MT
2022Pt Xl Axiata Tbk : Helping the People of South Sumatra, XL Axiata Built Clean Water Facility and Village Bridge in Banyuasin
PU
PT XL Axiata Tbk : XL Axiata Introduces Self-Network Repair Feature Fast Solution for XL Axiata Customers for a Stable Internet Connection

01/06/2023 | 04:21am EST
Jakarta, 28 December 2022. For some people, internet access has become a daily necessity to support productivity or as a channel for recreation and entertainment anywhere and anytime. However, internet access is often hampered due to a lack of signal stability. To overcome this, XL Axiata offers easy solutions that customers can try.

Group Head Customer Contact Center of XL Axiata, M.Yunus said, "For those of you who are active internet users, when you are browsing, streaming or playing games while traveling and suddenly you experience problems with an unstable internet connection, this can happen because when changing locations, the internet profile on your number has not been detected optimally by network transmitter towers around the area.

These are some steps to overcome the obstacles:

  1. Activating the Flight Mode for about 1 minute then deactivating it again, after that try to access the internet again.
  1. If the step has not succeeded, XL Axiata customers can make network repairs independently by accessing the Live Chat Feature in the myXL application. Here are the steps:
  • Open the myXL application, then access the menu of Live Chat from the XL Care menu
  • From the main menu Chat, choose "Other Menu"
  • Choose the Troubleshoot & Help menu
  • Then choose the Internet Troubleshoot menu
  • Choose "Yes" so that Maya can help fix the network in Your number.
  • Type "Yes" to confirm the cellphone number, or type another number that wants Maya to help fix the network.
  • Enter the OTP code which has been sent to Your cellphone number.
  • The network repair is completed to be done; you could also receive the SMS network repair notification. Do not forget to turn off and restart your cellphone after 5 minutes.

Hopefully, this solution can help you get a stable internet connection through the Live Chat feature on the myXL application.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT XL Axiata Tbk published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 09:20:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 694 B 1,83 B 1,83 B
Net income 2022 1 360 B 0,09 B 0,09 B
Net Debt 2022 31 356 B 2,00 B 2,00 B
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 24 430 B 1 561 M 1 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart PT XL AXIATA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT XL Axiata Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT XL AXIATA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 290,00 IDR
Average target price 3 381,14 IDR
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dian Siswarini President Director
Budi Pramantika Chief Financial Officer & Director
Muhammad Chatib Basri President Commissioner
I Gede Darmayusa Chief Technology Officer
Yasmin Stamboel Wirjawan Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT XL AXIATA TBK7.01%1 561
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.02%56 511
SOFTBANK CORP.0.30%52 808
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.4.66%23 789
MTN GROUP LIMITED1.92%13 592
DIGI.COM-3.50%10 321