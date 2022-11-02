Advanced search
    EXCL   ID1000102502

PT XL AXIATA TBK

(EXCL)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-31
2470.00 IDR   -1.98%
PT XL Axiata Tbk : XL Axiata and YouTube Collaboration Presents "Unlimited YouTube Shorts" Only Rp 1 and Various Other Special Offers

11/02/2022 | 04:20am EDT
YouTube Shorts is a short video sharing platform offered by YouTube. This platform accommodates a variety of content such as the main YouTube service, in the form of short video clips with a maximum duration of up to 60 seconds. This feature was first launched in Indonesia in July 2021.
Jakarta, 1 November 2022.Good news for XL subscribers who like to explore interesting YouTube Shorts videos. XL presents the "Unlimited YouTube Shorts" program at a price of Rp 1. The collaboration program of PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) with YouTube aims to further introduce YouTube Shorts, effective since 3 October 2022. Director and Chief Digital Transformation & Enterprise Business Officer of XL Axiata, Yessie D Yosetya and Chief Marketing Officer of XL Axiata, Alfons Eric Bosch Sansa, as well as Country Head of YouTube Indonesia, Suwandi Widjaja, launched this service in Jakarta, Tuesday (1/11).

Yessie D. Yosetya said, "This collaboration also marks XL Axiata as the first operator in Indonesia to collaborate with YouTube in presenting an attractive offer to introduce YouTube Shorts. Still related to the momentum of its 26th anniversary, this program is also an implementation of XL's commitment Axiata to continue to provide innovations and services that meet the needs of the community."

Yessie added, "It is very important for us to be able to understand the needs of customers in an era that offers a variety of information and entertainment channels through various social media platforms. It is this trust of customers in us that has motivated us to collaborate with YouTube in providing various offers for more easy access to YouTube Shorts."

Furthermore, Alfons explained, YouTube is one of the most accessed applications by XL Axiata subscribers. More than 50% of XL user subscribers actively access YouTube. Therefore, together with YouTube, XL Axiata collaborates to provide a variety of special offers and programs so that customers can more freely access this new feature. XL Axiata hopes that with this program, XL's customer experience can be maximized with the support of a reliable XL network.

Meanwhile, Regional Director of YouTube APAC, Ajay Vidyasagar, said "We are very pleased to be partnering with XL Axiata in various initiatives, especially in supporting the YouTube content creator community to grow and develop. Since we launched Shorts in Indonesia in July 2021, we have seen many creators in Indonesia such as Dyland Pros and Rachel Goddard sharing their passion and tips with others on YouTube Shorts."

"Earlier, we used the same spirit in the #TrikShorts and #SideHustle (#SambilanCuan) campaigns. We hope that our partnership with XL can allow more creators to start making Shorts and get inspired by each other," explained Ajay further.

The Unlimited YouTube Shorts for only Rp 1 offer can be obtained on the myXL app. With only Rp 1, customers can access YouTube Shortsas much as 1 hour which can be obtained 1 time per week.

XL also provides YouTube Shorts quota through the Xtra Combo Flex package which is marketed with prices starting from Rp 15,000. This package is equipped with a YouTube Shorts bonus quota of up to 18GB. To activate the YouTube Shorts quota bonus on this product, it can be done through the myXL application.

There is also the Xtra HotRod Special package which is priced starting from Rp 13,000. This package is equipped with a YouTube Shorts bonus quota of up to 3.5GB which can be enjoyed immediately after activating this package.

Xtra Combo Flex and Xtra HotRod Special can be obtained by visiting the nearest credit shop. Further information about this promo can be accessed via xl.co.id/youtubeshorts.

YouTube Shorts is a short video sharing platform offered by YouTube. This platform accommodates a variety of content such as the main YouTube service, in the form of short video clips with a maximum duration of up to 60 seconds. YouTube Shorts facilitates subscribers to enjoy more types of videos. This feature was first launched in Indonesia in July 2021.

Currently, the convenience of accessing XL's fastest Internet service is supported by the XL Axiata network spread across all regions in Indonesia. Some of the networks have penetrated and served people in remote areas and are located on national borders. A total of more than 144 thousand BTS, of which more than 88 thousand 4G BTS, and a fiber optic network of more than 130 thousand kilometres, support the strength of XL Axiata's network, to serve around 57 million customers in various regions in Indonesia.

XL and YouTube Shorts Fun Activities Event

To provide an impressive hands-on experience to the public, XL together with YouTube held a series of entertainment activities. Located at the Grand Atrium of Kota Kasablanka Mall, South Jakarta, this activity will take place on 19-20 November 2022.

Various talk shows and entertainment that customers can enjoy are:

  • Gaming, will feature the Free Fire online game competition. There will also be present an Indonesian gamer, Dyland Pros, who will invite some visitors to take part in the gaming challenge.
  • Beauty,will bring in several communities of beauty vloggers. This workshop will present one of the famous beauty vlogger, Rachel Goddard. She will also provide special challenges for visitors who attend.
  • Comedy,invites several communities who are interested in the world of comics to join the talk show. Not only that, in this talk show, there will be an Indonesian comedian, Raditya Dika, who will fill the event on how to create good content.
  • Food, brings in an Indonesian foodvlogger, Tanboi Kun who will challenge visitors to eat spicy food quickly and in large portions.

It doesn't stop there, seeing the high enthusiasm of the public in accessing short video services, XL together with YouTube Shorts to hold a digital competition "Video YouTube Shorts". This competition is open to the general public. The content that can be entered in this competition is very diverse, including makeup challenges, playing Free Fire games, making spicy food creations up to the HALU video call challenge with Raditya Dika.

To participate in these competitions is quite easy. Record a short 15-60 second video, the video format must be vertical, and the video must be uploaded to the respective YouTube Shorts account. Participants are also required to subscribe to myXL YouTube account and include the hashtag #AdaDiShorts on every video that is submitted. Selected videos have the opportunity to get various prizes ranging from smartphones, game consoles, cameras, and several other prizes. The competition period lasts until 30 November 2022. For more information, please visit xl.co.id/youtubeshorts.

Disclaimer

PT XL Axiata Tbk published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
