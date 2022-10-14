PT XL Axiata Tbk : XL SATU Established Cooperation with CATCHPLAY+ XL SATU Customers Can Watch Blockbuster Movies at Home and Bonus of CATCHPLAY+ Movie Lovers for 1 year

This collaboration with CATCHPLAY+ is expected to further complement entertainment shows on XL SATU, as well as strengthen XL Axiata's position as the #1 Converged Operator in Indonesia.

Jakarta, 12 October 2022 . PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) through XL SATU has established a strategic partnership with CATCHPLAY+. Through this collaboration, XL SATU presents Blockbuster films and popular series that new customers can enjoy on television using the XL HOME Entertainment Box. This program can also be enjoyed by all family members registered with the XL SATU package through their respective smartphones. This offer is valid from 12 October 2022.

Director & Chief of Commercial Officer (Home & Enterprise) of XL Axiata, Abhijit Navalekar, said, "Since the launch of the XL SATU product last year, we continue to innovate by working with many partners to increase the attractiveness of this service. One of them is through this collaboration with CATCHPLAY+, which is one of the world's leading entertainment providers, with Blockbuster movies and popular series. The presence of services from the CATCHPLAY+ channel will be able to provide maximum satisfaction for Indonesian family customers in utilizing the super fast home WiFi connection from XL SATU."

"We always try to provide more of the best content for Indonesia. The collaboration with XL Axiata ensures that more and more people can access CATCHPLAY+ with high-quality internet. We are very proud to be able to present quality content such as the latest blockbuster films including Bullet Train, Top Gun Maverick, The Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and many others, for all XL SATU users," said Dhini W Prayogo, Country Manager of CATCHPLAY+ Indonesia.

With this collaboration, XL SATU launches a special bundling product for new customers that can save up to 16% of monthly subscription fees for Catchplay+. To subscribe to XL SATU, Indonesians can contact the website satu.xl.co.id or visit XL SATU's social media, namely @xlhomeid on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For customers who want to activate the 1 year CATCHPLAY+ bonus, customers can activate it with the redeem code menu on the Catchplay+ mobile application and use the same login id to enjoy it on home TV via the XL HOME Entertainment box. Not only that, XL SATU also makes it easier for customers to search for the CATCHPLAY+ application through the special CATCHPLAY+ button available on the remote device of the XL HOME Entertainment Box.

In addition to continuing to innovate, XL SATU also continues to expand its network to several cities in Indonesia. Currently, XL SATU services have reached 36 cities in Indonesia, namely: JABODETABEK, Bandung, Banjarmasin, Binjai, Cirebon, Denpasar, Badung, Bantul, Banyumas, Buleleng, Deli Serdang, Gianyar, Gowa, Gresik, Jembrana, Klungkung, Sidoarjo, Sleman, Tabanan, Makassar, Medan, Palembang, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Balikpapan, Maros, Palangkaraya, Palu, Pontianak and Samarinda. XL Axiata will continue to expand its XL SATU service network to various regions in Indonesia.