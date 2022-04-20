Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT XL Axiata Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXCL   ID1000102502

PT XL AXIATA TBK

(EXCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-18
2950.00 IDR   +0.34%
PT XL Axiata Tbk : XLFL Holds Training for Student Organizations and Start-Up Stewards to Strengthen Young Peoples Contribution to Society

04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Many student organizations and young startups only run their organizations or startups without having a vision, mission, goals, and strategic plans, which will make it difficult for them to carry out and strengthen their functions in society in the future. This is especially true if these organizations and businesses seek to invite and collaborate with external parties, especially funding sponsors.
Jakarta, 19 April 2022.XL Axiata Future Leaders (XLFL) offered a training session for active young people to help them contribute more effectively to society.Through the Rumah Acceleration Innovation (REAKSI) program, the training will target a total of 220 participants who are students who join student organizations as well as stewards of dozens of start-up companies.

This REAKSI training will strengthen the vision, mission, goals and strategic plans so that the existence of organizations and start-ups they manage will have a more significant role and contribution to society.This program was officially opened on April 16, 2022 with an opening speech from the Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan, Dr. Mochammad Fadjroel Rachman, S.E., M.H., and Chief of Corporate Affairs XL Axiata, Marwan O. Baasir.

XL Axiata's Chief of Corporate Affairs, Marwan O. Baasir said, "This REAKSI program is organized by XLFL reflecting themany student organizations and young startups only run their organizations or startups without having a vision, mission, goals, and strategic plans, which will make it difficult for them to carry out and strengthen their functions in society in the future. This is especially true if these organizations and businesses seek to invite and collaborate with external parties, especially funding sponsors."

As a result, XLFL is working to develop a human resource management program to solve the problems mentioned before, according to Marwan.Therefore, through this REAKSI training, XLFL hopes that the participants, who are stewardsof organizations or start-ups, can multiply the quality and impact on their wider peers.

There are at least 220 students registered, who are members of 110 organizations, communities, or start-ups from all around Indonesia. The goal of XLFL is to spread the benefits of the training to around 25 thousand active young people.

Learning materials will be delivered through five online classes, followed by the implementation of the initiative. The learning materials in this XLFL training consist of Business Acumen, Proposal Arrangement, Design Thinking, Digital Marketing, and Pitching Presentation.The instructors are experts in the fields closely related to the training material. They include practitioners and sociopreneurs as well as professionals in national and multinational companies.

The REAKSI materials are expected to answer the issues of human resource management experienced by organizations/startups, such as the ability to innovate and be responsive in seeing opportunities.They can apply what they learned at XLFL's training to organizational and business development, as well as developing a comprehensive organizational plan.

Disclaimer

PT XL Axiata Tbk published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
