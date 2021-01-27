Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/27 04:00:01 pm
120.83 USD   -6.71%
04:35pPTC INC. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pPTC : Q1 FY'21 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:32pPTC : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTC : Q1 FY'21 Earnings Presentation

01/27/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please refer to the 'Important Disclosures' section of these prepared remarks for important information about our operating metrics (including Subscription ACV, License and Subscription Bookings, and Subscription % of Bookings), GAAP and non-GAAP definitions, and other important disclosures. Additional financial information is provided in the PTC Financial Data Tables posted with these prepared remarks to PTC's Investor Relations website investor.ptc.com.

Read the PDF for more

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 21:31:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PTC INC.
04:35pPTC INC. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pPTC : Q1 FY'21 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:32pPTC : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
PU
04:26pPTC : Posts Q1 Adjusted EPS of $0.97 a Share, Revenue of $429 Million, Beating S..
MT
04:03pPTC INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04:03pPTC : Earnings Flash (PTC) PTC Reports Q1 EPS $0.97, vs. Street Est of $0.66
MT
04:03pPTC : Earnings Flash (PTC) PTC Reports Q1 Revenue $429M, vs. Street Est of $382...
MT
04:02pPTC : Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
01/26PTC : RBC Adjusts PTC's Price Target to $130 From $105, Citing Post-Pandemic Tai..
MT
01/25PTC : ThingWorx and Vuforia Power Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 589 M - -
Net income 2021 185 M - -
Net Debt 2021 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 110 M 15 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales 2022 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 243
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 128,93 $
Last Close Price 129,52 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Troy K. Richardson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Dertien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.8.29%15 110
ADOBE INC.-4.77%227 995
AUTODESK, INC.-3.83%64 153
WORKDAY INC.-1.67%56 737
TWILIO INC.4.92%53 632
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.20%43 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ