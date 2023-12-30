Q4'23 AND FY'23
FINANCIAL
RESULTS
Jim Heppelmann
CEO
Neil Barua
CEO-elect
Kristian Talvitie
CFO
November 1, 2023
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation includes forward looking statements regarding PTC's future financial performance, strategic outlook and expectations, anticipated future operations, and expected effects of strategic investments and initiatives. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the appendix to this presentation and in PTC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT OPERATING AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation includes supplemental operating and non-GAAP financial measures, targets and estimates. The non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The definitions of these items and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to this presentation.
Q4'23 AND FY'23 HIGHLIGHTS
JIM HEPPELMANN, CEO
SOLID TOP-LINE RESULTS
ARR
$ in millions
Q4'23
Q4'22
YoY Change
Q4'23
Guidance
ARR as reported
$1,979
$1,572
26%
Constant currency ARR
$1,941
$1,572
23%
$1,935 - $1,950
Organic ARR as reported1
$1,807
$1,572
15%
Constant currency organic ARR1
$1,770
$1,572
13%
Broad-based strength across product groups and geographic regions, combined with low churn
Q4'23 net new constant currency ARR of $73 million
In-quarter starts were $8 million lower than modeled
Deferred ARR that is contractually committed to start in future periods was $8 million higher than modeled
Solid outlook at the start of FY'24, based on strong pipeline and deferred ARR balance
At the start of FY'24, deferred ARR with contractually committed start dates over the next 12 months was approximately $20M higher than at the start of FY'23
FY'24 constant currency ARR guidance of 11% to 14% growth, up from the 10% to 14% range discussed last quarter
1 Organic results exclude ServiceMax (acquired in Q2'23)
SOLID BOTTOM-LINE RESULTS
CASH FLOW
Cash flow growth driven by ARR growth and operating efficiency1 expansion
$ in millions
Q4'23
Q4'22
YoY Change
Q4'23
Guidance
Operating cash flow
$50
$38
29%
~$44
Free cash flow
$44
$29
52%
~$42
Operational changes and solid execution continue to generate the positive results we expect
Exceeded our Q4'23 cash flow guidance and extended our track record of disciplined operational management
FY'23 operating cash flow of $611M, up 40% and exceeded guidance of ~$605M
FY'23 free cash flow of $587M, up 41% and exceeded guidance of ~$585M
Expanded operating efficiency1 by 620 bps to 38% in FY'23, helped by resource rebalancing completed in 2H'22 Outperformed initial target of ~450 bps of expansion
Over the mid-term, we expect free cash flow to grow faster than ARR, with non-GAAP operating expenses expected to grow at roughly half the rate of ARR
1 Operating Efficiency % = Cash generation less non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses, divided by cash generation Cash generation = ARR + Perpetual revenue + Professional services revenue
SOLID ARR RESULTS ACROSS GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS
Q4'23 compared to Q4'22
Europe
Americas
31% growth; 21% organic
25% growth; 12% organic
Constant currency:
APAC
16% growth; 10% organic
Constant currency:
24% growth; 13% organic
25% growth; 12% organic
Constant currency:
18% growth; 12% organic
Inorganic growth due to the acquisition of ServiceMax
SOLID ARR RESULTS ACROSS PRODUCT GROUPS1
CAD: Product data authoring
software
PLM: Product data management and process orchestration software
$ in millions (constant currency)
$685
$752
Q4'22
Q4'23
12% YoY
10% YoY CC
$ in millions
36% YoY
(constant currency)
$1,188
34% YoY CC
14% ServiceMax
$887
Q4'22 Q4'23
Double-digit growth in APAC and the Americas; high single-digit growth in Europe
Growth primarily driven by Creo
Strong % growth in Onshape
34% growth; 15% organic growth ex-ServiceMax ServiceMax delivered $170 million of ARR in Q4'23
Double-digit organic growth in Europe, the Americas, and APAC
Organic growth primarily driven by Windchill Strong organic % growth in ALM (Codebeamer)
1 Amounts shown and discussed on this slide are on a constant currency basis; Slide 18 shows constant currency and reported ARR
DURABLE AND CONSISTENT GROWTH
NEIL BARUA, CEO-ELECT
CEO SUCCESSION GOING WELL
Moved from California to Boston
Started world tour with Jim
Met with customers, partners, employees, and investors
Great company with a strong foundation, and I'm excited about our future
SUSTAINABILITY OF PTC'S TOP-LINE GROWTH
PTC: Double-Digit ARR1 Growth Every Year Since FY'17
Specific to PTC:
Layers of
Cumulative
Growth Drivers
$ in
millions
23%
$2,000
16%
$1,500
11%
17%
12%
12%
$1,000
13%
$500
$-
FY'16
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
FY'21
FY'22
FY'23
Accretive Growth in SLM with ServiceMax
Accretive Growth in ALM with Codebeamer
On-Premise to SaaS Strategy for Core CAD/PLM
Accretive Growth in Pure-SaaS PLM with Arena
Accretive Growth in Pure-SaaS CAD with Onshape
Improving Commercial Discipline: Churn, Pricing, Discounting
Mid-
Teens %
Mid-Term
ARR
Growth2
Target
Conversion to Subscription Business Model Completed
Accretive Growth in IoT Segment with ThingWorx
Best in Class Core CAD/Creo and PLM/Windchill Products Taking Market Share
FY'12
FY'15
FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 FY'21 FY'22 FY'23 FY'24 . . .
Overall
High-single-digitmarket growth trend driven by global economic growth and digital transformation
Market:
at industrial product companies
1 On a constant currency basis, using our FY'23 Plan foreign exchange rates (rates as of September 30, 2022) for all periods
2 ARR growth on an organic constant currency basis
