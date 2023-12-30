FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward looking statements regarding PTC's future financial performance, strategic outlook and expectations, anticipated future operations, and expected effects of strategic investments and initiatives. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the appendix to this presentation and in PTC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT OPERATING AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes supplemental operating and non-GAAP financial measures, targets and estimates. The non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The definitions of these items and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to this presentation.

2