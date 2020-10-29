PTC : & Rockwell Alliance Hits Milestone Achievement & Emboldens Strategic Alliance

Two years ago, PTC and Rockwell Automation announced a strategic alliance agreement whereby both companies would accelerate growth by joining together to become the partner of choice for companies around the world pursuing digital transformation (DX) initiatives. It has been a tremendous first two years of the alliance. The integrated suite of technology that we created has been recognized as best-in-class, and the recently introduced Factory Insights as a Service offering powered by technology from PTC, Rockwell Automation, and Microsoft, takes it to the next level. This latest solution enables customers to save time and money by reducing the complexity that they typically undertake as part of an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) implementation and their greater digital transformation efforts.

After helping almost 250 global customers achieve their DX goals, PTC and Rockwell Automation have announced the expansion and early extension of the strategic alliance agreement through 2023. By extending our mutual commitments, our two companies can continue to leverage each other's resources, technologies, industry expertise, and market presence to better serve you, our customers. It's the DX stories we hear from our customers that showcase the power of the PTC and Rockwell Automation alliance and demonstrate the market's need for the alliance.

During these unprecedented times, the need for resiliency is critical. For industrial companies - amongst the hardest hit during COVID-19 due to declining demand, production, and revenues - surviving the pandemic means accelerating digital transformation across the enterprise. As I've written previously, PTC and Rockwell Automation are committed to helping our customers navigate through this crisis, to remain as productive and innovative as possible in the new normal.

PTC and Rockwell Automation's industry leading digital manufacturing solutions empower manufacturers to rethink all aspects of their business so they may thrive in the new normal. We continue to see customers leverage technologies like IIoT and AR to drive business value in their factories amid the pandemic, resulting in benefits such as increased productivity, heightened plant efficiency, reduced operational risk, and better system interoperability. But, with the expanded agreement, we have together embraced the 'digital thread' with solutions that start upstream in engineering, and extend downstream into service.

As we forge ahead in FY21, we reflect back on some of our big achievements with Rockwell Automation. We closed FY20 with IoT bookings doubling quarter over quarter - emboldening PTC and Rockwell Automation to double down as we help customers drive Industry 4.0 initiatives around the world. We are pleased to be extending our contract ahead of schedule, and we remain enthusiastic about our ever-expanding shared pipeline. This has been a great alliance already, but the best days lie ahead of us!

About the Author James E. Heppelmann, President and Chief Executive Officer James (Jim) Heppelmann is the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of PTC, responsible for driving the company's global business strategy and operations. During Mr. Heppelmann's leadership tenure, PTC has assembled the industry's leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions and services that enable companies to design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. He also serves on PTC's Board of Directors.



Mr. Heppelmann has emerged as a driver and thought leader in industrial innovation. To read Mr. Heppelmann's full biography, please visit the executive leadership page. READ FULL BIO