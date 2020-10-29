Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PTC Inc.    PTC

PTC INC.

(PTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/29 10:34:26 am
86.705 USD   +5.14%
10:25aPTC : & Rockwell Alliance Hits Milestone Achievement & Emboldens Strategic Alliance
PU
06:05aPTC : and Rockwell Automation Extend Strategic Alliance
AQ
10/28PTC INC. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTC : & Rockwell Alliance Hits Milestone Achievement & Emboldens Strategic Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Two years ago, PTC and Rockwell Automation announced a strategic alliance agreement whereby both companies would accelerate growth by joining together to become the partner of choice for companies around the world pursuing digital transformation (DX) initiatives. It has been a tremendous first two years of the alliance. The integrated suite of technology that we created has been recognized as best-in-class, and the recently introduced Factory Insights as a Service offering powered by technology from PTC, Rockwell Automation, and Microsoft, takes it to the next level. This latest solution enables customers to save time and money by reducing the complexity that they typically undertake as part of an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) implementation and their greater digital transformation efforts.

After helping almost 250 global customers achieve their DX goals, PTC and Rockwell Automation have announced the expansion and early extension of the strategic alliance agreement through 2023. By extending our mutual commitments, our two companies can continue to leverage each other's resources, technologies, industry expertise, and market presence to better serve you, our customers. It's the DX stories we hear from our customers that showcase the power of the PTC and Rockwell Automation alliance and demonstrate the market's need for the alliance.

During these unprecedented times, the need for resiliency is critical. For industrial companies - amongst the hardest hit during COVID-19 due to declining demand, production, and revenues - surviving the pandemic means accelerating digital transformation across the enterprise. As I've written previously, PTC and Rockwell Automation are committed to helping our customers navigate through this crisis, to remain as productive and innovative as possible in the new normal.

PTC and Rockwell Automation's industry leading digital manufacturing solutions empower manufacturers to rethink all aspects of their business so they may thrive in the new normal. We continue to see customers leverage technologies like IIoT and AR to drive business value in their factories amid the pandemic, resulting in benefits such as increased productivity, heightened plant efficiency, reduced operational risk, and better system interoperability. But, with the expanded agreement, we have together embraced the 'digital thread' with solutions that start upstream in engineering, and extend downstream into service.

As we forge ahead in FY21, we reflect back on some of our big achievements with Rockwell Automation. We closed FY20 with IoT bookings doubling quarter over quarter - emboldening PTC and Rockwell Automation to double down as we help customers drive Industry 4.0 initiatives around the world. We are pleased to be extending our contract ahead of schedule, and we remain enthusiastic about our ever-expanding shared pipeline. This has been a great alliance already, but the best days lie ahead of us!


Tags:
  • Industrial Internet of Things
  • Augmented Reality
  • COVID-19
  • Digital Thread
  • Digital Transformation
About the Author

James E. Heppelmann, President and Chief Executive Officer

James (Jim) Heppelmann is the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of PTC, responsible for driving the company's global business strategy and operations. During Mr. Heppelmann's leadership tenure, PTC has assembled the industry's leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions and services that enable companies to design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. He also serves on PTC's Board of Directors.

Mr. Heppelmann has emerged as a driver and thought leader in industrial innovation. To read Mr. Heppelmann's full biography, please visit the executive leadership page.

READ FULL BIO

Disclaimer

PTC Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:24:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PTC INC.
10:25aPTC : & Rockwell Alliance Hits Milestone Achievement & Emboldens Strategic Allia..
PU
06:05aPTC : and Rockwell Automation Extend Strategic Alliance
AQ
10/28PTC INC. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28PTC INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
10/28PTC : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PU
10/28PTC : Q4 FY'20 Prepared Remarks
PU
10/28PTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
10/28PTC : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Results
PR
10/14PTC : How Supply Chain Digitization Can Transform Your Operations
PU
10/12PTC : Engineering's Stake in Managing Through Supply Chain Disruptions
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 424 M - -
Net income 2020 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 102x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 576 M 9 576 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,22x
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 169
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart PTC INC.
Duration : Period :
PTC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 99,33 $
Last Close Price 82,47 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Heppelmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Schechter Independent Chairman
Kristian P. Talvitie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Dertien Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Paul A. Lacy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC INC.10.12%9 576
ADOBE INC.38.56%219 217
AUTODESK, INC.29.52%52 105
WORKDAY INC.27.52%49 733
TWILIO INC.202.16%44 008
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.75%38 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group