PTC : KPMG and PTC Pilot Private LTE Network in PTC Corporate Expe...

BOSTON - June 22, 2021 - KPMG and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) are piloting a private cellular network in the Corporate Experience Center (CXC) at the PTC global headquarters in Boston, MA. The 5G-ready private network, designed to provide clients and professionals with a controlled environment to collaborate, experiment, and explore new business models, will showcase how companies can leverage next generation networks to drive digital transformation and innovation for their own business purposes. The next generation 5G network will also bring PTC award-winning technology to life within the PTC CXC, a showcase and demonstration facility for customers.



'5G has the power to transform the industrial manufacturing industry and become the backbone for communications for the future,' said Iain Michel, General Manager, Connected Products, PTC. 'Our collaboration with KPMG to build private 5G networks for clients will enable our customers to adopt new and emerging technologies, enabling the transformation of their operations and an improved user experience. These ultra-reliable, low-latency, high-throughput networks will enable a new class of devices and support a high velocity of critical user data, enabling a suite of new customer capabilities.'



In 2020, KPMG announced a strategic alliance with PTC, becoming a PTC Global Systems Integrator (GSI), combining both organizations' missions to empower enterprises to capture opportunities and stay ahead of the competition. The combination integrates KPMG's strategic vision and professional services with PTC field-tested products, including the ThingWorx® Industrial IoT (IIoT) Solutions Platform, Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) Platform, and Windchill® Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software.



This collaboration between KPMG and PTC will help enterprises and governments drive digital transformation with leading-edge IoT technologies, creating new business value by leveraging data from smart, connected devices all communicating across the next generation of private enterprise networks. KPMG and PTC will guide enterprise customers through the complexities of private 5G and helping them to determine which network operating model makes the most sense for their organization to optimize business value.



'Private networks for the enterprise enable hyper-converged connectivity through a more secure, reliable and flexible environment, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as computer vision, edge computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, IoT, cyber security and AR/VR,' said Greg Corlis, Principal in KPMG Digital Lighthouse. 'We recently deployed a 5G-ready private network at KPMG Ignition and in collaborating with PTC, we're building on our ability to initiate change within the sector.'

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.



PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

