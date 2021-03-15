PTC : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences this spring.





What: BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021 When: Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 at 10:50am ET



What: Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference When: Tuesday, June 8th, 2021



What: Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference When: Wednesday, June 9th, 2021



What: Nasdaq 44th Virtual Investor Conference When: Wednesday, June 16th, 2021





To view the webcast for conferences please use the link below.

Webcast: www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm.

Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

