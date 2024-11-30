PTC Inc. is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products. Its computer-aided design (CAD) portfolio solutions enable companies to author product data. Its product lifecycle management (PLM) portfolio solutions enable companies to manage product data and orchestrate processes. Its software can be delivered on premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid model. Its PLM products and services include Windchill PLM, ThingWorx, ServiceMax, Arena, Codebeamer, Servigistics, FlexPLM and Kepware. Its CAD products and services include Creo 3D, Onshape, Vuforia and Arbortext. Its Windchill PLM application suite manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle-from concept through service and retirement-by enabling a digital thread of product parts, materials and configuration information. Its ThingWorx platform is flexible and purpose-built for industrial Internet of things.

Sector Software