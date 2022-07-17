PTC India Financial Services : Press Release

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS): Update
PFS is pleased to inform that that PFS Board vide its meeting dated 16th July 2022 has sanction proposal of aggregate Rs 595 crores which shall be utilized for solar and other infrastructure projects. Further Board has also approved business decision for existing loan accounts and with all of the above; the likely disbursement of about Rs 800 crores is expected in July 2022
About PFS
PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited. PFS has been granted the status of an Infrastructure Finance Company ("IFC") by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. PFS also provides fee based services viz loan syndication and underwriting etc.
For more updates and information on the Company, please log on to www.ptcfinancial.com
PTC India Financial Services Limited (CIN: L65999DL2006PLC153373)
(A subsidiary of PTC India Limited)
Registered Office: 7th Floor, Telephone Exchange Building, 8 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi - 110 066, India Board: +91 11 26737300 Fax: +91 11 26737373, Website: www.ptcfinancial.com, E-mail: info@ptcfinancial.com
Disclaimer:
Certain matters discussed in this document may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the power industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this document. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this document. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this document are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third party statements and projections.
PTC India Financial Services Limited (CIN: L65999DL2006PLC153373)
(A subsidiary of PTC India Limited)
Registered Office: 7th Floor, Telephone Exchange Building, 8 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi - 110 066, India Board: +91 11 26737300 Fax: +91 11 26737373, Website: www.ptcfinancial.com, E-mail: info@ptcfinancial.com
PTC India Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 16:43:07 UTC.