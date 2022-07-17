PTC India Financial Services : Press Release

Press Release

New Delhi, 17th July 2022

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS): Update

PFS is pleased to inform that that PFS Board vide its meeting dated 16th July 2022 has sanction proposal of aggregate Rs 595 crores which shall be utilized for solar and other infrastructure projects. Further Board has also approved business decision for existing loan accounts and with all of the above; the likely disbursement of about Rs 800 crores is expected in July 2022

About PFS

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited. PFS has been granted the status of an Infrastructure Finance Company ("IFC") by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. PFS also provides fee based services viz loan syndication and underwriting etc.

