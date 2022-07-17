Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. PTC India Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533344   INE560K01014

PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(533344)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
15.10 INR    0.00%
12:44pPTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES : Press Release
PU
07/05Indian shares gain about 1% as energy, metal stocks rally
RE
06/25PTC India Financial Services Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTC India Financial Services : Press Release

07/17/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dated: 17th July, 2022

Manager

Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Mumbai- 400001

Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Scrip Code : 533344

Mumbai- 51

Scrip Code : PFS

Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Press Release

Please find enclosed the press release for PTC India Financial Services Limited.

Yours faithfully,

For PTC India Financial Services Limited

--sd-

(Authorised Signatory) Enclosed: as above

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. (CIN: L65999DL2006PLC153373)

(A subsidiary of PTC India Limited)

Registered Office: 7th Floor, Telephone Exchange Building, 8 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi - 110 066, India

Board: +91 11 26737300 / 26737400 Fax: 26737373 / 26737374, Website: www. ptcfinancial.com, E-mail: info@ptcfinancial.com

Press Release

New Delhi, 17th July 2022

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS): Update

PFS is pleased to inform that that PFS Board vide its meeting dated 16th July 2022 has sanction proposal of aggregate Rs 595 crores which shall be utilized for solar and other infrastructure projects. Further Board has also approved business decision for existing loan accounts and with all of the above; the likely disbursement of about Rs 800 crores is expected in July 2022

About PFS

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited. PFS has been granted the status of an Infrastructure Finance Company ("IFC") by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. PFS also provides fee based services viz loan syndication and underwriting etc.

For more updates and information on the Company, please log on to www.ptcfinancial.com

For further information please contact:

Abhinav Goyal

Karan Thakker

Vice President

PTC India Financial Services Limited

S‐Ancial Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Investor Relations)

Tel : +91 11 26737408

Tel: +91 8169962562

Fax: +91 11 26737373

Email : abhinav.goyal@ptcfinancial.com

Email: karan@s-ancial.com

PTC India Financial Services Limited (CIN: L65999DL2006PLC153373)

(A subsidiary of PTC India Limited)

Registered Office: 7th Floor, Telephone Exchange Building, 8 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi - 110 066, India Board: +91 11 26737300 Fax: +91 11 26737373, Website: www.ptcfinancial.com, E-mail: info@ptcfinancial.com

Disclaimer:

Certain matters discussed in this document may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the power industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this document. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this document. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this document are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third party statements and projections.

PTC India Financial Services Limited (CIN: L65999DL2006PLC153373)

(A subsidiary of PTC India Limited)

Registered Office: 7th Floor, Telephone Exchange Building, 8 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi - 110 066, India Board: +91 11 26737300 Fax: +91 11 26737373, Website: www.ptcfinancial.com, E-mail: info@ptcfinancial.com

Disclaimer

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 16:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
12:44pPTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES : Press Release
PU
07/05Indian shares gain about 1% as energy, metal stocks rally
RE
06/25PTC India Financial Services Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/24India's Supreme Court Clarifies The Law On Pledge Of Dematerialised Shares
AQ
06/18The Supreme Court In PTC India – What It Means For Pledgors And Pledgees Of Demat..
AQ
06/10Crisil Affirms A+ Rating on PTC India Financial Services' Long-term Bank Financing; Rem..
MT
06/06CARE Retains A+ Rating on PTC India Financial Services' Long-term Bank Financing, Bonds..
MT
06/02CONVERSION VS. ACTUAL SALE : Pledge Over Dematerialised Shares
AQ
06/01EVERY TRANSFER OR SALE IS NOT &LSQUO : : Clarifies Supreme Court
AQ
05/30TRANSCRIPT : PTC India Financial Services Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 514 M - -
Net income 2021 256 M - -
Net Debt 2021 85 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 698 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales 2021 64,1x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTC India Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pawan Singh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ratnesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ashish Nigam Chief Information & Technology Officer
Pranab Kumar Sinha Director-Operations & Director
Vishal Goyal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED-22.76%122
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-26.08%9 436
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.79%6 418
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.6.91%4 204
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-10.31%3 556
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-10.26%3 414