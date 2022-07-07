PTC India : Transcript Q1 FY22 07/07/2022 | 02:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PTC India Limited Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2021 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, Good Day and welcome to the PTC India Limited Q1 FY22 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Amitabh Chairman and Managing Director PTC India Limited. Thank you and over to you Sir. Deepak Amitabh: Thank you. Good evening ladies and gentlemen. Our interaction with you all started almost 17 years back when we did we got listed in April 2004 and Q1 2005 was the first investor call. So, just remembering that point of time and on behalf of management team of PTC I welcome you all once again to the conference call of Q1 of 2022 results of the company. As it is the custom let me introduce you to my team members Dr. Rajib K Mishra - Director Marketing and Business Development and Mr. Rajiv Malhotra - Executive Director in CRO, Mr. Harish Saran who is the Executive Director Commercial and Operations, Pankaj Goel who is the Chief Financial Officer for the company. The investor relation team is represented by Sushant Chaturvedi and Mr. Anand Kumar obviously both of them are well known to the investors and analysts. Since last June when we connected our annual analyst call two important policy changes have been changed EMR 2020 has been notified and is effective from 15th August 2021 just two, three days from now and also an ambitious distribution turnaround screen of more than 3 lakh crores has been lost by Central government to make the utilities sustainable. I just want to assure you that PTC is well prepared to engage with the ecosystem and benefit from the opportunities that the new market model brings and these changes present the opportunity to this capability is the current quarter performance which you have seen. I will later on after sometime request Dr. Mishra to brief us on the business impact of all these changes. Now coming to the quarter in this quarters business performance PTC clogged a 21% increase in volume on the back of growth in short term trades and the exchange related segment. In spite of the severe impact of COVID-19 and limited restrictions on economic activities resilience of our business model helped us in clocking these growth in the numbers. The increase scheduling a power to states and our service-oriented business contributed in keeping the supply of electricity of vital lifeline of modern day economic and social activities flowing through this tough period obviously because of prevailing uncertainty the lockdown was not complete, but it was in parts but it was very intense this time the second wave, the volume was Page 1 of 14 contributed by the shorter term contract contracts. Bilateral trade in short term has met a substantial gain during this quarter the other segments of trade, long, medium term cross border have performed as expected. The real time market has contributed around 1.8 billion units during the quarter which is around 40% of total RTM volume traded during the quarter. Now when the CFO makes a presentation later on all these figures and analysis will be shown in much greater details I have just touched upon the vital points. Now with this I will request our Director Marketing and Business Development to brief on business and likely impact of these policy level changes. Over to Dr. Rajib K Mishra. Dr. Rajib K Mishra: Thank you very much sir and good evening everybody. Just on a high note India has witnessed the highest ever demand of 200 gigawatt on 7th July 2021. This was after low demand in the month of April and May as you all know the country was affected because of the second wave of Corona did hit the country and PTC during this very tough time has maintained high level of service both in terms of meeting the demand, high level of demand and the fluctuations in the demand throughout the country. As Chaiman sir has just mentioned that we have achieved a 21% growth in the volume, but we have to see this in the terms of April and May was a period when there was a chaotic lifestyle throughout the country and the fluctuations was the dominance throughout the country, scheduling of supply was affected because of the uncertainty in demand, but we could maintain both the electricity supply and cash cycles to control the entire ecosystem in the power system. As just mentioned by CMD the short-term volume because of the seasonal variability and the extent of uncertainty in demand was pre dominant and it reached to a level of 13 billion units in this quarter and the total volume of this was almost 53% of the total demand in this quarter. Real time market is the other segment which is more nearer to the schedule dispatch contributed almost 1.8 billion unit which was not so significant compared to the previous year so this is one product which is added to our volume in this quarter. Medium and long term contributed almost 9.3 billion unit of course we had a fixed contract for all the megawatt what we have already signed for the long term and medium term, but because of the lesser schedule this time it was less than what was scheduled in the same quarter last year. Retail is a new growth area of course large industrial consumers are always a focus area for PTC India and I am happy to share with you that major large industrial and commercial consumer around 700 in number are PTC client today of course they are adding value to us through their power procurement in the exchanges and in bilateral, but with the opening up of the power market these are the potential high growth customer for PTC in future. In the last quarter also and the year which ended on 31st March we informed that consultancy and advisory is growing for PTC. Some of the major businesses what we have done is through energy efficiency services limited, MPAKVN distribution business in the ports and many other new important clients which we have not done in past particularly I would like to mention the five-year consultancy contract for SAREP in which we have entered a contract with SAREP Page 2 of 14 where we are going to give advisory and consultancy for the cross border electricity policy and guidance. So this is one important area many other important ones are engineering consultancy to Talcher Fertilizer and some of the other engineering consultancy work we have got orders during the quarter. So, with this we have an order book which is what we will generally call in the business parlance un-fulfillment or others of around 150 crores and in this quarter we have completed almost 9 crore of consultancy business. We are also in the energy portfolio management business for some of the state discoms which includes demand forecasting, supply assessment, sale purchase advisory, renewable energy planning and many other activities where we are using both our domain expertise as well as the technology to cater to this requirement. To improve our IT capabilities and the tools to do these portfolio planning we have earmarked and engaged some of the senior level executives the company and we have started a small Thethrology and consultancy center in Gurgaon to kickstart these things. This will enable us to not only develop new products in this line, but also try to give some services as a services to the discoms to make it more value add for the company. Since last couple of quarters we are discussing about pilot 2 scheme and we are at the last lag of getting the PPA signed because we have confirmed order from three of the discoms and we are in the last lag to sign the PPA as early as possible and as soon as we enter into those PPAs we will share with you all the details. As Chaiman has just mentioned the power market regulation is one important regulation which we were expecting for long and we expect that PMR 21 will make market more widened and it will be more vibrant place where lot of new products can be introduced and some of the hurdles which we have faced PMR 2010 has been removed, there is a possibility of introducing the market coupling and many other products which internationally are available can be launched after the PMR 21. Most important is our one of our company which got the license for third power exchange in the country along with BSE and ICICI got its license on 12th May 2021 and the chief of this company operation has been already appointed, some of the technology issues are getting resolved, the consultant is in place and the products which are to be introduced through this exchange would be notified shortly and we expect that 6 to 9 months this new exchange will be up and running and it will come out with innovative new products in the market. Last, but not the least is the recent acquisition by PTC that is IL&FS advisory business we have already intimated to the stock exchanges about this development, through this we will be taking over the advisory business of IL&FS energy and here we are going to get an order book of around 100 crore through innovation of the contracts what they are executing and with them also we are getting experience advisory people who will be giving more value to your company and the advisory business we are currently doing. CFO has mentioned about the Page 3 of 14 revamping of the distribution sector, lot of things are happening in this sector I would just mention that one of the important areas is the revamping of the distribution sector through the scheme which has been launched by Ministry of Power which is more than 3 lakh crore of scheme 50% of it will contribute for the metering and invoicing and the automation of that sector and rest will be for strengthening of the distribution network. This is one area which PTC has played some role as you know in the advisory and in the business we have almost 8 clients whom we are selling on this area so this is a very interesting area for us and we have our plans once more details from the ministry as well as the opportunities will come PTC is going to play some role in this area. Last but not the least is very ambitious de- licensing of the distribution sector as I mentioned we are already serving the industrial and commercial consumers and there will be an opportunity for PTC to play a role once the de- licensing of the distribution such sector takes place. So these are some of the things which I thought will be important to share with the investor and analyst and I will ready to answer any other question which you have on these areas. Thank you very much. Deepak Amitabh: Thank you Dr. Mishra. Now I will request our CFO Mr. Pankaj Goel to share the certain presentation and certain highlights in detail and after that we will open for the question and answers. Thank you. Pankaj Goel: Thank you CMD sir. Thank you Director Marketing Anand bhai we will request you to approve the presentation. Now I will go through the Quarter 1 FY22 results first on a standalone basis. As you can see the volume has increased by 21%. So as I was just telling that as you can see on the screen also the volume has increased by 21% on standalone basis to 22.9 billion units from 18.9 billion units during the last quarter. The increase is as is being shown in the presentation also the increase is mainly on account of increase in our bilateral short term trade and the transaction of the exchange. The total operational income which is mainly consist of the pure trading margin, the rebate, surcharge and consultancy income in all together has increased by 17% to 135 crore from 116 crore. On the similar lines the profit before tax has also increased by 13% to 104 crores from 91 crore during the last quarter. Profit after tax has also increased by 145 to 77 crore from 68 crores. The total other comprehensive income has increased by 13% to 77 crore from 68 crore. Likewise the earning per share for the quarter stood at Rs. 2.6 as against 2.29 during the last quarter. Now I will go through the figures on the consolidated basis. As you can see that on a consolidated basis our profit before tax has increased by 29% since in the PTC contribution in our other subsidiaries like PTC financial services and PTC energy limited is also contributing in this on a consolidated basis so accordingly the profit before tax has increased by 29% to 183 crores from 142 crore during the last quarter. The profit after tax has increased by 36% to 136 crore from 100 crores. The total other comprehensive income has also increased by 50% to 149 crore from 99 crore and earning per share on the consolidated basis stood at Rs. 4.06 as compared to Rs. 3.07 during the last quarter. Thank you all. Page 4 of 14 Moderator: Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is from the line of Ankush Agarwal from Artify Capital. Ankush Agarwal: The question is when PTC says that they have 40% to 50% of volumes on the power exchanges does this volumes largely represent electricity transacted by PTC on its own account and the resold to others will some margins? Dr. Rajib K Mishra: The PTC is basically a trader member in the exchanges and any buyer or seller can approach PTC to do the transactions on their behalf if they are a registered member through PTC. So, we are doing these transaction on behalf of buyers and sellers when I say buyers it has to be discoms or any other consumer and when I say seller it will be some independent power products, other generators who are interested to sell it on the exchanges. So, any volume or the market share what we are discussing is represented both the buyers and sellers who are transacting through in the exchanges through PTC. Ankush Agarwal: The second part of the question is does it represents volumes transacted by PTC on behalf of its client for a flat trading fee? Dr. Rajib K Mishra: Unlike the exchanges where the margins are fixed for buyers and sellers PTC being an intermediary it is not fixed, but it depends upon the different contracts and agreements we have with the clients. Moderator: Thank you. The next question is from the line of Mohit Kumar from DAM Capital. Please go ahead. Mohit Kumar: What is the status of divestments of PTC energy and PTC financials? Rajiv Malhotra: Mohit to answer your question like we have been in touch with you guys earlier the PTC energy divestment there are some definite developments and we are end of closure to concluding that in terms of having definite offers and so on. PFS and by now have also notified it is in public domain that we are experience a kind of pause because this point given the environment we are not having any material development to report on this. Hence we are in a kind of a pause situation the intent remains and whenever there is a material developments as far as further progress on this we will be notifying you. Moderator: Thank you. The next question is from the line of Rohit Natarajan from Antique. Rohit Natarajan: What will be the role of exchanges and traders in a post MBED world what is the outlook on converting unsigned PSA of solar power plant into business opportunities for PTC India? Dr. Rajib K Mishra: Post MBED that means the entire power will not be dispatch through merit order dispatch which is in practice today, but through a mechanism where the variable cost will be identified in the exchanges. Therefore it is more a dispatch mechanism rather than a market. So post Page 5 of 14

