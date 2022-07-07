PTC India : Transcript Q2 FY22 07/07/2022 | 02:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PTC India Limited Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2021 Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, Good day and welcome to the PTC India Investor Meet. At this moment, all participants are in the listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. At that time click on the raise icon on the tool bar on the bottom of your screen or click on the Q&A tab on left side of your screen. If you have any technical difficulty please use your system icon present at the bottom left of your screen. I now hand over the proceedings to Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra. Thank you and over to you, sir. Rajib Kumar Mishra: Thank you very much Standford. Good evening ladies and gentlemen on behalf of PTC India Limited I welcome all of the investors and analyst for the conference call for the Q2 FY2022 for the results of the company. Before I go further from here on let me introduce my management team on my left is Mr. Harish Saran he is Executive Director Commercial and Operations and on my right is Mr. Pankaj Goel he is the Chief Finance Officer and with me is the CRO of the company Mr. Rajiv Malhotra you know him very well and on my further left is Mr. Sushant Chaturvedi and Mr. Anand who takes care of the Investor Relations. I am pretty sure you all know them very well. On the further right, we have Mr. Mukesh Ahuja who takes care who is representing the finance team. He takes care of this investor and the results. On the very onset this is a time to announce that PTC India has achieved 50 billion units of traded volume in their first 6 months of the FY22. This is first time in the history of PTC that we have achieved 50 million units only in the first 6 months of our operation. This volume is almost 12% higher than the traded volume corresponding to the previous year and in this quarter as well although we have some difficultly we clogged 6% higher volume compared to the previous year same quarter. As you all aware that the month of September and October they love using them in the media and their aberration in the prices as well as the shortage of the fuel. In spite of that PTC could service all its customers without any hurdle and difficulty. We have manage this time very well and there is no reason why we should not say that in spite of 6% volume this was a difficulty for any of the trading company and we have managed it really well. Let me just before we go to the other numbers which are very important the major milestone what we have achieved in this last 3 months for almost at the end of this quarter was the order book of 2,570 megawatt from various discoms under the pilot scheme too. Although we could sign only 820 megawatt out of this with the three states that is Kerala, Jammu Kashmir and Tamil Naidu and we could not complete the entire order book, but we are exploring possibilities Page 1 of 12 that if there are some unbuild demand and the order we have received from the state discom how we can convert it in a big deal. Specifically, I would like to mention in this quarter two very significant things. One is the consultancy business growth which is almost 41% higher than what we have achieved in the last corresponding quarter and 56% compared to the first 6 months of this year compared to the previous year. Very important thing which I would like to share with all the investors and the analyst is we have earned a steady return of more than 30% consistently from the fee based income consultancy fee and this is something which we have ensured with us and we will ensure the future. The experience and expertise of the PTC highly skilled professional who are in great demand in this growing our market we would like to leverage that in terms of our consultancy business and for that purpose we have hired a new space of 7,500 square feet in Gurgaon to focus on our consultancy business and the technology vertical which we [05:00] are discussing for quite some time with all our investors. The second very significant development is our associate company HPX formally known as Pranurja Solutions Limited which was granted license by the CRC to create the third power exchange in the country and that is progressing really well and the software testing and the platform testing is in the advanced stages. The new exchange in all probability will be operating from the world trade tower high land building in Noida and will be up operationally by this financial year. Some of the prominent regulatory changes which would enable PTC and our associate exchanges to get the benefits our MED (Inaudible) 06:05 market then potential of future and potential derivative markets with the diligence of the honorable Supreme Court. So, we are looking forward for an enhanced growth in the power market and let me tell all the investors that the changing regulations and the opening of the windows will be most beneficial not only for the exchanges, but for the traders like PTC in this growth. The other area which we have already mentioned in the past that the real time market has contributed significantly in our volume and it is 2.2 million units during the quarter and we expect that a similar kind of market share we can expect in the integrated day and market and we on a single to single months we have touched 9.8 billion units in one month and 50 million units in the half year which we just completed on 30th September. This is just elude of the things what has happened in the last 3 months and 6 months we have completed on 30th September. I request Pankaj Goel who is the CFO of the company to give the financial numbers and after that we will open it for questions and answers and whatever queries you have regarding our performance during this quarter as well as the first 6 months of the year. Pankaj Goel: Thank you sir and good evening to all. Now I suppose that the presentation financial presentation has already been uploaded. So, I will only go through the salient features of the financial results for the half year and the quarter ended September 21. First I will go through Page 2 of 12 the salient features of the half year ended September 21 vis-a-vis the corresponding half year of September 20. The volume has increased by 12% to 15.7 million units from 45.2 million unit in the corresponding half year. The total operational income has decreased by 4% to 325 crore from 340 crore. The reason for the slight decrease is due to the reason that in the last half year corresponding last half year we have one of the transactions in which the company has earned an income actually and this year that transaction was not available with the company and accordingly when the [08:32] goes down so naturally profit before tax has also gone down by 17% to 255 crore from 308 crore due to the reason I have already explained due to one of the transaction and coupled with the non receipt of dividend income from our one of the subsidiary company DFS. On the similar line PAT has also decreased by 19% to 190 crore from 234 crores. Earnings per share for the half year stood at Rs. 6.41 compared to Rs. 7.9 during the last half year. Now I will go through the salient features of the quarter ended September 21. The volume has increased by 6% to 27.8 billion units from 26.2 billion unit. The total operational income has decreased as I have already explained because of one of the transaction by 15% to 190 crore from 224 crores and the profit before tax in the same direction has also decreased by 30% to 151 crore from 216 crore. On the similar line PAT has also decreased by 32% to 130 crore or 166 crores. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs. 3.8 per unit compared to Rs. 5.61. Now I will go through the key financial highlights of the consolidated results and I would like to say that's slightly performance of PTC India has gone down during this quarter, but our both the subsidiary has performed very well during the current year current quarter so they have made up the results actually. So for the first I will go through the half year results the volumes on a consolidated basis has increased by 12% to 51.1 billion unit, 145.5 million unit, profit before tax has increased by 9% to 444 crores from 407 crore, profit after tax has increased by 13% to 332 crore from 294 crore, earning per share for the half year stood at Rs. 10 per unit compared to Rs. 9.23 during the last five year. Now I will go through the quarter results the volume has increased by 6% to 28 billion unit from 46.4 billion unit. The profit before tax has decreased by 2% to 262 crore from 266 crore Profit after tax has increased by 1% to 195 crore from 194 crore and earning per share for the quarter on a consolidated basis stood at Rs. 5.98 per unit compared to Rs. 6.17 per unit. Moderator: Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen we will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is from the line of Somil Mehta from Mehta Advisors. Please go ahead. Somil Mehta: Is the company planning to declare any more dividend in current year and also and your subsidiary PFS has posted an excellent results with the highest ever return on assets at 2.2%, are they also planning to provide some dividend this year? Page 3 of 12 Management: Yes we have given interim dividend of 20% this year and the second part I would like to say that we have interim dividend policy which we have fallen in the past and we would like to online and follow this, this year as well. The second part you are asking questions related to BFS I am not very sure they have already met the investor and the analyst and they have given the roadmap for the dividend and that should suffice your answer. Somil Mehta: Just would like to request you to give some broad guidance on the future growth as a company if you could? Management: At the end of the question and answer session I have something which I would like to mention we will give you some degree we are trying to guide this company for the [14:03], but let me complete this question and answer and then we will come back to it. Moderator: Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sarvesh Gupta from Maximal Capital. Please go ahead. Sarvesh Gupta: So sir first question is you mentioned that there was some one off transaction in the same quarter last year so can you be specific about the amount which was involved and what was it which was one off in the same quarter last year which has not happened this year because of which our profitability on a YoY basis has gone down? Management: You are asking a specific transaction which we will try not to bring this degrees of any competition but let me tell you if you go through the trends of the last three years you will feel that this was one of the one off last year and in many cases on a specific transaction we earned more than what is generally expected out of it. So it was one of transaction and that you could see in the 2018-2019 and then 21 that the results are consistent and in this quarter we are almost consistent and that is what I can answer at this point of time. If you want to know something more after this investor call we can discuss. Sarvesh Gupta: Secondly there is also a change of mix if we compare YoY the short term has gone up, so has that also resulted in any change in the profitability for this quarter? Management: There will be always be some change in the volumes and even our portfolio that is because of the demand and the prevailing market conditions that is the reason when I mention it in my opening remarks and said that September and October particularly August and September and October there was some fuel crisis the long PPA was hitting difficult to serve the customers because of the fuel crisis and that is the reason why there is some change in the portfolio, but I understand in the organization in this aberration period is already over and we can see the normalcy coming back. So, we can come back to the normalcy with this. Management: Actually, the platform has changed probably lockdown platform because of the COVID crises and all that. Page 4 of 12 Sarvesh Gupta: And one more question sir earlier we were planning to divest our stake in the two subsidiaries that PTC Energy and PTC India financial services, but I think earlier we had taken a decision to not go ahead with the divestment of PTC India financial services, so what is the update on the way forward and how are we looking at these two businesses I think we are also taken a decision to not contribute any further equity into this business, but now I think there is some revival in your PTC India financial services fortunes also, so how are we looking at these two businesses going forward, what is the strategic plan around that? Management: PTC Energy Limited we are still working on the divestment part and as it is gone to you and the stock exchange we are at the advance stage of divestment with SJVN and it was informed to the exchange also and to the investor and that process is on taking little bit more time because of the various formalities to be done the process is still on and we are hopeful that this can be completed by this financial year. The second part you asked about the PTC financial services you answered the question yourself that a company is doing better and at the appropriate when we will get a good buyer we can restart the process and we have already implemented to the stock exchange currently we have put a pause on that business. Sarvesh Gupta: Sir last question if I may I think we also saw the receivables going up on the balance sheet side so I think with the some vibrancy coming to the power sector we were sort of hoping that we will be able to realize the receivable at a faster pace so how do you see that build up happening, do you see receivables actually coming down or do you see them going up I mean do you see any changes from the customer point of view in terms of their financial etcetera given some surge in the power demand etcetera? Management: I will ask CFO to answer this first and then I will request my colleague ED Commercial also to supplement him what will be the future of the receivables. We are confident that we have done business with these discoms from the last 22 years. We have felt some pluses and minuses during some time, but we are hopeful that we will be managing this receivable to a range which we have done in the past. Now I will let CFO to please answer this. Pankaj Goel: As far as the PTC receivables are concerned I just say that we are recovering very fast and our efficiency has improved and that I will support with the figures you know that we are always saying that we are growing at a pace of around 6%, 8%, 10% over the period over the last three years and if you will see that if I take a turnover of September 20 our sales was around 77 crore per day for September 21 our sales has increased to 97 crore per day. In spite of that increase in the turnover value our debtor from the last September has gone down. In September 20 our debtors are around 8,049 crores and for this September 21 at the end of September 21 our data is around 7.864 crore and we always say that when we have to look from a debtor naturally because we are making payment for our creditor so we have always talk about the exposure which PTC has taken on the debtors. So, we will deduct the creditors out of this. 