Press Release 06 Nov 2021

Press Release

Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra, Director (Marketing & BD) shall exercise the power of Chairman & Managing Director of PTC India Limited w.e.f. 6th Nov 2021, subsequent to relieving of Shri Deepak Amitabh.

Brief Profile of Dr. Rajib K Mishra:

Dr. Rajib K Mishra is an alumnus of NIT, Durgapur; Post Graduate from NTNU, Norway under Norad Fellowship and PhD in Business Administration from AMU. Dr. Mishra was granted visiting scholar status by University of Texas, Austin in 2008. Dr. Mishra has more than 36 years of experience of working in the power sector majors like NTPC, POWERGRID prior to joining PTC.

Dr. Mishra joined PTC India in 2011 as Executive Director and is a Whole- time Director since February 2015. At present he is Director (Business Development & Marketing), in PTC India Ltd. Additionally, he is holding the post of Managing Director of PTC Energy Limited.