  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  PTC India Limited
  News
  Summary
    532524   INE877F01012

PTC INDIA LIMITED

(532524)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 11/04
127.75 INR   +1.43%
Press Release 06 Nov 2021
PU
10/14PTC INDIA : Chairman/Managing Director Resigns
MT
10/13PTC India Limited Announces Resignation of Deepak Amitabh as MD, Effective November 5, 2021
CI
Press Release 06 Nov 2021

11/06/2021 | 04:28am EDT
Press Release

Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra, Director (Marketing & BD) shall exercise the power of Chairman & Managing Director of PTC India Limited w.e.f. 6th Nov 2021, subsequent to relieving of Shri Deepak Amitabh.

Brief Profile of Dr. Rajib K Mishra:

Dr. Rajib K Mishra is an alumnus of NIT, Durgapur; Post Graduate from NTNU, Norway under Norad Fellowship and PhD in Business Administration from AMU. Dr. Mishra was granted visiting scholar status by University of Texas, Austin in 2008. Dr. Mishra has more than 36 years of experience of working in the power sector majors like NTPC, POWERGRID prior to joining PTC.

Dr. Mishra joined PTC India in 2011 as Executive Director and is a Whole- time Director since February 2015. At present he is Director (Business Development & Marketing), in PTC India Ltd. Additionally, he is holding the post of Managing Director of PTC Energy Limited.

Disclaimer

PTC India Limited published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 08:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 235 B 3 169 M 3 169 M
Net income 2022 4 132 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 37 815 M 510 M 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 80,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Deepak Amitabh Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Pankaj Goel Chief Financial Officer
Hiranmay De Executive Vice President-Operations
Rajiv Maheshwari Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kacker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTC INDIA LIMITED117.08%510
NEXTERA ENERGY10.86%167 822
ENEL S.P.A.-11.87%85 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.05%78 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.18%73 320
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.74%66 874