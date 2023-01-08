Advanced search
    PTC   INE877F01012

PTC INDIA LIMITED

(PTC)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:06 2023-01-09 am EST
87.40 INR   +4.98%
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb tracking Asia; Q3 results eyed

01/08/2023 | 11:08pm EST
BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, aided by a broad risk-on sentiment in the region after U.S. data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes, with investors turning their focus to corporate health as earnings season kicks off.

The Nifty 50 index climbed 0.61% to 17,967.85 as of 9:24 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.55% at 60,228.45.

Overnight gains on Wall Street on Friday helped gains, with U.S. payrolls expanding more than expected even as wage increases slowed and eased worries about the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hike decisions.

Broader Asian equities also got a boost from China re-opening its borders on hopes that it could improve the outlook for the global economy. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.9% to a five-month high.

At home, IT major Tata Consultancy Services was 1% higher, ahead of its third-quarter results. The IT and metal indexes climbed more than 1% each in early trade.

Among other stocks, state-run electricity trader PTC India Ltd jumped 5% after a media report that the Adani Group was among possible bidders eyeing the acquisition of a stake in the company. ($1 = 82.2700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 1.21% 18077.15 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
PTC INDIA LIMITED 4.98% 87.4 Delayed Quote.2.52%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.75% 59900.37 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 3.01% 3309.9 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 169 B 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2022 5 062 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net Debt 2022 77 612 M 942 M 942 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,81x
Yield 2022 9,48%
Capitalization 24 643 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 80,4%
Managers and Directors
Rajib Kumar Mishra Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Pankaj Goel Chief Financial Officer
Hiranmay De Executive Vice President-Operations
Rajiv Maheshwari Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Devendra Swaroop Saksena Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTC INDIA LIMITED2.52%299
NEXTERA ENERGY0.06%166 226
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.13%80 995
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.31%77 910
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.23%72 552
ENEL S.P.A.11.35%60 396